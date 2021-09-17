Google Doodle celebrates life of Japanese green tea researcher Michiyo Tsujimura

Google on Friday celebrated the life and legacy of Japanese educator and biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura on her 133rd birth anniversary. Michiyo is known for her ground-breaking scientific research into the nutritional benefits of green tea.

Michiyo Tsujimura was born on this day in 1888 in Okegawa, Japan. She was Japan’s first woman doctor of agriculture in 1932. Apart from her research, Dr Tsujimura also made history as an educator when she became the first Dean of the Faculty of Home Economics at Tokyo Women’s Higher Normal School in 1950.

Tsujimura began researching the biochemistry of green tea alongside Dr Umetaro Suzuki, famed for his discovery of vitamin B1. Their joint research revealed that green tea contained significant amounts of vitamin C — the first of many yet unknown molecular compounds in green tea. In 1929, she isolated catechin — a bitter ingredient of tea. Then, the next year, she isolated tannin, an even more bitter compound.

Today, a stone memorial in honor of Dr Tsujimura’s achievements can be found at her birthplace of Okegawa City.