Google Doodle celebrates the 103rd birth anniversary of Glass chemist Marga Faulstich

Google Doodle’s tribute came on Faulstich’s 103rd birth anniversary on Saturday. (Source: Google) Google Doodle’s tribute came on Faulstich’s 103rd birth anniversary on Saturday. (Source: Google)

Google dedicated its latest doodle to German glass chemist Marga Faulstich. The tribute came on Faulstich’s 103rd birth anniversary on Saturday. Faulstich was born in Weimar in 1915, and did her training as a graduate assistant at Schott AG, a leading manufacturer of optical lenses and special techniques in Europe. After completing her graduation in 1935, she began training as a graduate assistant at Schott AG, where she went on to work for 44 years.

In her early years, she worked on the development of thin films. Back then her research work was the leading light in the field, and is still used in the manufacturing process of sunglasses, anti-reflective glasses, and glass facades. Faulstich’s studies paved way to a successful career in a very short span of time. Right after being a graduate assistant, she became a technician and then a scientific assistant and finally, a great scientist.

Her fiance died during the Second World War and she focused all her attention on her career thereon. While working at Schott, she started studying Chemistry in 1942 but could not finish her studies as things had changed after the Second World War. Later on, she worked on the research and development of new optical glasses with a particular focus on the microscope and binocular lenses.

Faulstich received a lot of international recognition for the invention of the light SF 64 lens and was honoured for the same in 1973. After her retirement from Schott in 1979, she spent the next few years travelling to distant countries. She attended various glass conferences and also gave lectures until she died at the age of 92, in the year 1998.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd