Google Doodle celebrates German physicist & philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz’s 372nd birth anniversary

Google celebrated German physicist & philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz’s 372nd birth anniversary by dedicating a doodle to him. Leibniz was born on July 1, 1646, Leipzig, then Roman Empire (now in Saxony, Germany). He occupies a prominent place in the history of mathematics and philosophy, having developed differential and integral calculations independently of Isaac Newton.

Leibniz became one of the most prolific inventors in the field of mechanical calculators. During the twentieth century, his Law of Continuity and his Law of Transcendental Homogeneity found a mathematical application (through non-standard analysis). He was the first to describe a windmill calculator in 1685 while working on adding multiplication and automatic division to Pascal’s calculator. His notation has been widely used since its publication.

The German government announced the Leibniz Prize in 1985 for awarding scientific innovation and research offering an annual price of 1.55 million euros for experimental results and 770,000 euros for theoretical results. Prior to the Fundamental Physics Prize, it was considered the largest award honoring scientific achievements. The collection of his manuscripts in the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz – Niedersächische Landesbibliothek Library was inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register in 2007.

Leibniz died at the age of 70 on 14th November 1716.

