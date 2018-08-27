Sir Donald George Bradman’s 110th birthday celebrated with a Google Doodle

Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Sir Donald George Bradman needed only four runs from his final innings to have a Test batting average of exactly 100, but he failed to score, bowled for a duck.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 27, 2018 8:44:04 am
Sir Donald George Bradman, google doodle, Don Bradman, google doodle bradman, bradman birthday, don bradman records, Google celebrates Don Bradman, Indian express Sir Donald George Bradman: Google has celebrated the life of Don Bradman with a Doodle.
Google is celebrating what would have been the 110th birthday of legendary Sir Donald George “The Don” Bradman. The doodle features an animated Bradman playing a stroke. Born on August 27, 1908, in Cootamundra, Australia, Bradman is regarded as the finest of batsman of all time. In only his third innings, Bradman reached 50 and since then the Australian went on to cement his legacy as the greatest of all time.

In his stellar career, Bradman made 12 Test double-hundreds with a highest score of 334 against England. In domestic cricket, Bradman scored an astonishing 28,067 runs at an average of 95.14. He also smashed 117 centuries with a highest score of 452 (not out).

Don Bradman needed only four runs in his final innings to have a Test batting average of exactly 100, but he failed to score, bowled for a duck by leg-spinner Eric Hollies. In so doing, he finished with Test average of 99.94.

Some of the records still held by Sir Donald George Bradman

*Highest Individual Test Batting Average (minimum 15 innings) 99.94

*Equal top-scorer of triple centuries (with Lara) 2

*Only Test batsman to score more than 5,000 runs v an opponent (5,028 v England)

*7 times scored 500 or more runs in a Test series (Equal with Lara)

*6 times scored centuries in an interval (once pre lunch, twice lunch-tea, three times tea-stumps)

