Google Doodle celebrates 22nd birthday with letter ‘G’ on a video call

Today's Google's doodle features a smiling letter 'G' sitting in front of a laptop while video calling its friends, that is the remaining letters 'oogle'.

Search engine giant Google, known for celebrating special occasions with a doodle, on Sunday commemorated its 22nd birthday with an animated illustration. Founded in September 1998, the technology company was a brainchild of Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at the Stanford University in California.

Today’s Google’s doodle features a smiling letter ‘G’ sitting in front of a laptop with a cake and several presents by its side while video calling its friends, that is the remaining letters ‘oogle’. The doodle, clearly, has been designed keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, where people have been forced to stay indoors and depend on technology to communicate.

The term ‘Google’ has been derived from the mathematical term “googol”, a number equivalent to 10 raised to the power of 100 and was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb in 2006.

On its doodle page, Google gave details about the term ‘googol’ and said, “The now world-famous moniker is a play on a mathematical term that arose out of an unassuming stroll around the year 1920. While walking in the woods of New Jersey, American mathematician Edward Kasner asked his young nephew Milton Sirotta to help him choose a name for a mind-boggling number: a 1 followed by 100 zeros. Milton’s reply? A googol! The term gained widespread visibility twenty years later with its inclusion in a 1940 book Kasner co-authored called “Mathematics and the Imagination.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd