Monday, September 27, 2021
Google celebrates 23rd birthday with animated doodle

Google Doodle today: The animated doodle features a cake with “23” written on top of it, with a birthday candle substituting for “L” in "Google."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 7:35:56 am
Google turns 23 (Source: Google Doodle)

Google Doodle today: Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on Monday. To mark the occasion, the search engine came up with a doodle on its homepage.

The animated doodle features a cake with “23” written on top of it, with a birthday candle substituting for “L” in “Google.”

Google was founded on September 4, 1998. Though the company, for the first seven years, observed its birth anniversary on the said date, that year, it decided to shift the celebrations to September 27 to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

Co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google is today the most widely-used search engine globally. Its current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015.

In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, just so happened to be assigned to show Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus. By the next year, the two Google co-founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

“Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same,” Google wrote in its statement.

