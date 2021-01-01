Google doodle marks new year as cuckoo clock strikes at midnight

As the clock struck midnight, a cuckoo flew out to announce the world its 2021.

Continuing its ticking clock-themed doodle from New Year’s Eve, the January 1 animated Google doodle struck at midnight on its homepage, with the bird announcing the arrival of 2021.

To add festive twist to the celebrations, the company’s logo was decked with a string of twinkling lights. At midnight, the festivities began as the cuckoo was seen coming out of the clock house donning a party hat and blowing paper whistles.

“The time has come to welcome the new, the clock strikes midnight and out comes the cuckoo!” the tech company wrote on its blog. “’All the best for the new year,’ the cuckoo bird chirps for all to hear,” it added in its New Year greetings for its users.

Further, Google has also placed a confetti popper on its homepage “to bring in 2021 with a little extra flair” when one clicks on the doodle. It also provides information about ways to celebrate Day 1 of 2021, along with links to New Year’s Day history.

Google is known to feature animals on its doodles and in the last few years — from penguins to frogs — the tech giant featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.

In the Gregorian calendar, the most widely used calendar system today, New Year occurs on January 1 which is marked as a holiday in various countries. The occasion is celebrated with big parties and event, where people enjoy sumptuous meals, drink and dance while watching fireworks to mark the beginning of a new year.