Good Samaritan risks his life, jumps into water to save toddler after car crash

Eight people were taken to the hospital post the crash, which took place on the Route 90 bridge.

A man in the US is being hailed as a hero after he jumped into the water to save the life of a toddler. The incident occurred on a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland as a 23-month-old girl fell into a bay after a multi-vehicle crash. The man, who chooses to remain unnamed publicly, was among one of the people involved in the crash. On seeing the little girl in the water, face down, he instantly jumped in to save her, CNN reported.

“He just jumped into action,” Ryan Whittington, a firefighter and medic at Ocean City Fire Department, told the news website. “He saved a 23-month-old child. There’s no doubt in our mind that if he had not done what he did when he did it that we would be having a different headline to this story,” Whittington said. The firefighter also added that the water was about 5 feet deep, and the jump was more than 25 feet.

Watch the video here:

(Ocean City, Maryland)After an accident on Rt90 bridge Sun afternoon sent a 2-yr-old into the water, a bystander didn’t hesitate to jump off bridge into the Assawoman Bay to rescue her. Hero prefers to remain anonymous & the child is in stable condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital. pic.twitter.com/nDryGpU7w4 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) May 4, 2021

According to the news website, eight people were taken to the hospital post the crash, which took place on the Route 90 bridge that left a car dangling off the guardrail. All the people were discharged later and are doing well. Post the incident, a video of the crash was shared online, leaving many shocked. However, many praised the anonymous man, who helped save the life of a toddler.

“The real hero in this situation is the good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life-saving measures for the infant. I’d like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday,” Rob Korb, a member of the Ocean City Fire Department, told the news website.

The toddler was taken to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she was in a stable condition, an NBC report stated.