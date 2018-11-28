Good Samaritan returns missing wallet with special note and more cash

When Hunter Shamatt arrived in Las Vegas to attend his sister’s wedding, losing his wallet was not something he was prepared for. The wallet contained $60, a $400 paycheck, his bank card and his identification card. However, the 20-year-old carpenter was left quite surprised when he received a package on getting back home that not only had his wallet but something more.

Thinking that he may have lost the wallet on his flight from Omaha to Vegas, Shamatt informed Frontier airlines and reported the missing item. Once the wedding was over, he along with his parents headed to the airport to fly back. Though his mother Jeannia Shamatt was worried whether he would be allowed on the flight home without the identification card, he was allowed after an hour’s interview that news website stated.

However, once back Shamatt received a package the following day with wallet and a note that read, “Found this on a Frontier flight from Omaha to Denver-row 12, seat F wedged between the seat and wall,” the note read. “Thought you might want it back. All the best. PS: I rounded your cash up to an even $100 so you could celebrate getting your wallet back. Have fun!!!”

To find and thank the kind stranger, Hunter’s mother shared the note along with the incident on Facebook. Read the full post here:

With the post going viral with over three thousand shares, it did not take long for the Shamatts to find the stranger. According to local report, the man was identified as Todd Brown of Omaha. Father of five, Brown found the wallet when he went to fasten his seatbelt stated a People report. He told the news website that he imagined what it would be like to get “your wallet back” and hence added the extra $40 so that the young man could celebrate.