Good over evil: Google reveals search for ‘Good’ more than ever before in 2018

“In a year of ups and downs, the world searched for ‘good’ more than ever before. Here’s to all the good moments from 2018 and all the people who searched for them,” wrote Google CEO Sundar Pichai as he tweeted out the technology company’s ‘Year in Search; video. The two-minute clip is a curation of all the good moments in the year that people all around the world searched for.

From searching ‘how to be a good citizen’, ‘good things to watch’ to ‘good singer’, ‘good listening’, the viral video featured the positive searches that were done this year. The clip, which has over five lakh views at the time of writing, states that in 2018, the world searched for good “more than ever”.

Watch the video here:

The video featured several positive moments that happened throughout the year. From pictures of the Thai Cave rescue operation to the viral video of the deaf child hearing his mother’s voice for the first time and many more. The video, which garnered quite some attention on social media, was well received by many. Here are some of the many reactions to it:

Thank you Google, thank you Sundar! Made my day 🙏 — Nagen Swamy (@NagenSwamy) December 12, 2018

Very motivating. Google has always inspired to do good. Call it #Goodle :) — sarala peach (@saralapeach) December 12, 2018

Such a positive video. Thank you Sir :D — Naksha Shanbhag (@NakshaShanbhag) December 12, 2018

Well done, good world!

And well done, Google!

Such an inspiring video!

Keep up the good work, Sundar! — Elitsa Krumova (@Eli_Krumova) December 12, 2018

Thank you sharing something good — Ganesh (@ganeshvaithi) December 12, 2018

Hats off to the entire crew of Google for making life easy and meaningful 🙂🙂 God bless — Prabha Jeban (@JebanPrabha) December 12, 2018

Oh WOW! nicely edited Video filled with great moments. Goodness is Happiness

Happiness brings peace and prosperity. Good Job Sundar and Google.

Happy Holidays to all the folks out there — Sathish (@tweetsathishg) December 12, 2018