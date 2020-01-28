Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Must Read

‘Good boy’, say netizens after video of stray dog helping kids cross road safely goes viral

Viewed over five lakh times, the 54-second clip features the stray dog running along with the children and barking at the vehicles that did not stop at the crossing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 5:30:03 pm
dog, dog viral video, dog helps children cross road, Soviet Republic of Georgia, zebra crossing, viral video, “Respect, from a cat fan,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs.”

A stray dog in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after a video of the pooch helping children cross a street safely has gone viral on social media.

The video, which has been viewed over five lakh times, was tweeted by user @buitengebieden_ along with a caption that read, “This is Kupata. She protects the kids by barking and chasing the cars that don’t respect the zebra crossing and makes them stop so the kids can cross safely. 👏🏻 We don’t deserve dogs.”

The 54-second clip features the stray dog running along with the children and barking at the vehicles that did not stop at the crossing.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens lauding the dog. “Respect, from a cat fan,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 28: Latest News

Advertisement