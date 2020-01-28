‘Good boy’, say netizens after video of stray dog helping kids cross road safely goes viral

“Respect, from a cat fan,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs.” “Respect, from a cat fan,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs.”

A stray dog in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia has become an internet sensation after a video of the pooch helping children cross a street safely has gone viral on social media.

The video, which has been viewed over five lakh times, was tweeted by user @buitengebieden_ along with a caption that read, “This is Kupata. She protects the kids by barking and chasing the cars that don’t respect the zebra crossing and makes them stop so the kids can cross safely. 👏🏻 We don’t deserve dogs.”

The 54-second clip features the stray dog running along with the children and barking at the vehicles that did not stop at the crossing.

This is Kupata. She protects the kids by barking and chasing the cars that don’t respect the zebra crossing and makes them stop so the kids can cross safely. 👏🏻 We don’t deserve dogs 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZKjylPNuev — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 27, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens lauding the dog. “Respect, from a cat fan,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “We don’t deserve dogs.”

Respect, from a cat fan https://t.co/cxzUiUigDC — Levi Moore 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌹 (@levi_curtis) January 28, 2020

He protect, he also attack!! Good boy doggo!! 😭 https://t.co/wGn1Jnguaz — hafizuddinSaadan (@HafizSaadan_) January 28, 2020

Dogs are better, in all ways, than most people. — Edwin Howard (@EdwinHoward1144) January 27, 2020

Yes we don’t deserve dogs that is instinct not training they are simply amazing — Vicki shaffer (@Vickishaffer19) January 27, 2020

I love this! What an amazing pupper. ❤️ — Judy MacDonald (@juder001) January 27, 2020

