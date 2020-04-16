Viral Video: Golden retriever’s reaction on seeing the mailman wins hearts online

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and flooded with comments. Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and flooded with comments.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which has forced millions of people to stay indoors, a heartwarming clip of a dog happily meeting a mailman has left a lasting impression on many. In the 36-second clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, a golden retriever can be seen rushing towards the mailman on his arrival.

The mailman too responds lovingly to the animal and gets down from his vehicle to pat the dog and give her a little treat after putting the mail in the box. “Sweet, I love how she doesn’t jump upon him! What a good girl, and then waits for her treat,” wrote a user while commenting on the touching moment shared between the retriever and the mailman.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over one million times and has been flooded with comments, with many praising the bond shared between the duo.

