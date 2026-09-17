‘Not the greatest guard dog’: Golden retriever befriends intruder, brings toy to play

Security footage shows Nash approaching the man with a toy on several occasions, apparently inviting him to play.

A golden retriever in San Diego appears to have a very different idea of what a guard dog is supposed to do. Nash, a 4-year-old golden retriever, repeatedly offered toys to a stranger who allegedly broke into his family’s home earlier this month, seemingly treating the intruder like an unexpected playmate rather than a threat.

The incident took place in Sherman Heights, just east of downtown San Diego, while Nash’s owner, Dante Rowley, and his family watched through their home security app.

According to NBC 7, the man allegedly entered the house by climbing a ladder to an open second-floor window. Once inside, he reportedly took off his shoes and shirt, sat on a bench in the foyer and helped himself to yoghurt, turkey and cheese from the refrigerator.