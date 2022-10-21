Golden retriever gets scared after manatees emerge from water. Watch video

A golden retriever that bravely ventured into the sea was left frenzied after a herd of eight-ten manatees suddenly emerged from the water. A clip showing the canine’s chilling moments and its return has surfaced online.

The clip, shared by Now This News, shows the golden retriever slowly swimming in the water. In the split of a second, manatees appear splashing the water and the dog finds itself in their midst. A woman is heard screaming, “Flip! Oh my gosh! Flip, come back.”

The incident happened in Orange Beach, Alabama. Flip’s owner, Sage Taylor, heaved a sigh of relief after the dog returned unharmed. She was left terrified after watching her canine land in trouble.

“My heart dropped. That’s for sure. But when I saw she was safe, I was just like, come on, let’s go back to the shore,” Taylor told Fox10. “She was very shaken up. She didn’t even dry off or anything. She came straight back to the house and just sat here all day and the rest of the night.”

A golden retriever named Flip got the scare of its life when it awoke a herd of sleeping manatees in the waters off Orange Beach, AL. Flip's human Sage Taylor said there were approx 8-10 manatees in the group. Taylor says Flip was 'shaken up' but ultimately unharmed. pic.twitter.com/INFsmETqqk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 21, 2022

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has garnered more than 5,31,900 views on Twitter. Many users were also shocked by the manatees emerging abruptly. A user commented, “Flip got flipped.” Another user wrote, “I don’t care if they were sharks. I’d be diving in to the rescue without batting an eye.”