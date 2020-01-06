Joaquin Phoenix’s f-bombs, Kate McKinnon’s tribute, teary Tom Hanks: Golden Globes 2020’s viral moments

Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: AP) Hosted by Ricky Gervais, the 77th Golden Globe Awards were held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Source: AP)

While the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards concluded with Renée Zellweger winning best actor for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix winning for Joker, there were several memorable moments during the award ceremony that have since gone viral. (Here are photos of those who won)

Phoenix’s award came with so many expletives that large parts had to be muted for live television viewers.

We all know there’s no f****** competition between us. It’s like thing that is created to sell advertisements for the TV show. I’m inspired by you…. f******

“I can’t believe the beautiful, mesmerising, unique work that you have all done this year. I really do feel honoured to be mentioned with you,” he said.

“Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat. But the boat is F—— rocked,” he said during his speech.

Expressing his appreciation for fellow nominees, Phoenix went on to talk about climate change and said that celebrities could do more.

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” he said. “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs! I’ll try to do better and I hope you will too,” he added.

Tom Hanks’ tears

Then there was actor Tom Hanks‘ choking up while accepting the Cecille B DeMille award. As Hanks took the stage, he briefly choked up while gesturing towards his family.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down the front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is,” Hanks said. However, the actor dismissed his tears and blamed his cold for it.

Kate McKinnon’s moving introduction for Ellen DeGeneres

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres became the second person — following Carol Burnett herself — to be honoured with the HFPA’s Carol Burnett Award. But it was presenter Kate McKinnon’s emotional tribute that moved many, as she spoke about realising she was gay and how much DeGeneres coming out had meant to her.

Michelle Williams’s powerful speech about women’s right to choose

Michelle Williams acceptance speech while receiving the best actress award in a limited series for “Fosse/Verdon” was about reproductive rights which was also cheered.

Urging women to vote, Williams went on to talk about the freedom of choice. “When you put this in someone’s hands you’re acknowledging the choices they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you’re also acknowledging the choices they make as a person,” she said.

“So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don’t forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she said.

