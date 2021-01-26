Godzilla vs Kong trailer triggers meme fest online

From coming up with their own storylines to sharing memes, netizens took to social media to share their reviews post the trailer launch.

The much-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong is finally out and netizens can’t keep calm.

The 2.24-minute trailer, which shows a glimpse of the intense battle between the two fearsome monsters has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many taking sides and coming up with their own conclusion of the fight.

“Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong,” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 3 million views. While the Adam Wingard directorial seems to have a predictable storyline, the trailer surely has left netizens excited.

Watch the trailer here:

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8 — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021

From coming up with their own storylines to sharing memes, netizens took to social media to share their reviews post the trailer launch.

Interestingly, some also suggested that the US Senator Bernie Sanders, whose presence at the Inauguration Day ceremony triggered a viral trend online, would be the one to conclude the fight between GodzillaVsKong.

Me looking like at the end of the trailer pic.twitter.com/AbqS2PjkEO — Ultrabunga22 (@ultrabunga22) January 24, 2021

In the end Coronavirus will win — rohan chowdhury (@rohanchowdhury) January 24, 2021

I can’t wait to see this fight in March! pic.twitter.com/njstn2m8g8 — Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 24, 2021

I have rewatched the trailer about 5 times now. Please release the movie now. pic.twitter.com/jmUpKU4Pa7 — Jackie O (@Jackie0322O) January 24, 2021

I still have that feeling that King Ghidorah is coming back and I still feel like he’s going to be in this movie I could be wrong. pic.twitter.com/YXNPtiUMSs — 🕶⚖Peracole 18⛓⚔ (@BlackMesaHQ) January 24, 2021

My guess, they will fight for like 60% of the movie and then a bigger baddie will turn up and they will team up. — The Skull with the Glasses (SKG) (@PrototypeO29) January 24, 2021

Bernie will reason with these 2 pic.twitter.com/Rot0ybyyYt — Donovan Hargis (@HargisDonovan) January 24, 2021

This looks so stupid and I want it so much. — Ian Donegan (@IanDonegan) January 25, 2021

The movie is expected to release later this year.