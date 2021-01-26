Godzilla vs Kong trailer triggers meme fest online

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 26, 2021 11:28:11 am
godzilla vs kong, godzilla, king kong, kong vs godzilla, godzilla vs kong trailer, king kong vs godzilla, kongFrom coming up with their own storylines to sharing memes, netizens took to social media to share their reviews post the trailer launch.

The much-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong is finally out and netizens can’t keep calm.

The 2.24-minute trailer, which shows a glimpse of the intense battle between the two fearsome monsters has triggered a plethora of reactions online with many taking sides and coming up with their own conclusion of the fight.

“Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong,” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 3 million views. While the Adam Wingard directorial seems to have a predictable storyline, the trailer surely has left netizens excited.

Watch the trailer here:

From coming up with their own storylines to sharing memes, netizens took to social media to share their reviews post the trailer launch.

Interestingly, some also suggested that the US Senator Bernie Sanders, whose presence at the Inauguration Day ceremony triggered a viral trend online, would be the one to conclude the fight between GodzillaVsKong.

The movie is expected to release later this year.

