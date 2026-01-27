‘They will wipe us out’: Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work

Geoffrey Hinton was instrumental in developing neural networks, the foundation of today’s AI systems. But as AI tools become more powerful, he has emerged as one of its sharpest critics.

google-preferred-btn
Godfather of AIHinton admitted that he felt a deep sense of sadness about where artificial intelligence (AI) is headed

Geoffrey Hinton, the pioneering computer scientist often called the “Godfather of AI”, says the technology he helped build now fills him with regret, not because of its potential but because the world is not taking its dangers seriously enough.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Hinton admitted that he felt a deep sense of sadness about where artificial intelligence (AI) is headed. “It makes me very sad that I put my life into developing this stuff and that it’s now extremely dangerous and people aren’t taking the dangers seriously enough,” he said.

Hinton was instrumental in developing neural networks, the foundation of today’s AI systems. But as these tools become more powerful and widespread, he has emerged as one of its sharpest critics, repeatedly warning that AI could eliminate large numbers of jobs, deepen social instability, and eventually become smarter than humans themselves.

According to Hinton, humanity is nearing an unprecedented moment. “We’ve never been in this situation before of being able to produce things more intelligent than ourselves,” he said. Many researchers, he added, believe AI could surpass human intelligence within the next two decades, and in some narrow fields, it already has.

Once that threshold is crossed, controlling AI may not be as simple as people assume. “The idea that you could just turn it off won’t work,” Hinton warned, suggesting that a sufficiently advanced system could manipulate humans into keeping it running.

The risk of being complacent

He stressed that the biggest risk right now is complacency. If advanced systems are built without safeguards that align them with human values, the consequences could be catastrophic. “If we create them so they don’t care about us,” he cautioned, “they will probably wipe us out.”

Still, Hinton does not believe disaster is inevitable. He argues that outcomes depend heavily on how AI is designed, trained, and governed, and that humans still have time to make better choices. He urged greater investment in research focused on how people can safely coexist with intelligent machines.

Story continues below this ad

Hinton is also troubled by the broader global context in which AI is being rolled out. With international cooperation weakening and authoritarian politics gaining ground, he fears meaningful regulation will be hard to achieve. He compared the situation to the early days of nuclear and chemical weapons, when global agreements became necessary to prevent widespread harm.

Despite everything, Hinton says he does not regret his role in AI’s development. “It would have been developed without me,” he said, adding that he would make the same decisions again if placed back in the same moment.

Hinton remains optimistic about AI’s ability to transform areas like education and healthcare, pointing to AI tutors and breakthroughs in medical imaging as clear benefits. But for now, he believes the priority must be caution. “We’re at a very crucial point in history,” he said. “We haven’t done the research to figure out if we can peacefully coexist with them. It’s crucial we do that research.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
chhapra jail
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
The relationship continued to grow across borders
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Ayush Mhatre finally found form in India's last match against New Zealand (ICC Photo)
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a 'second set of parents' in Japan
The relationship continued to grow across borders
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement