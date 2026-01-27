‘They will wipe us out’: Why the ‘Godfather of AI’ now regrets his life’s work

Geoffrey Hinton, the pioneering computer scientist often called the “Godfather of AI”, says the technology he helped build now fills him with regret, not because of its potential but because the world is not taking its dangers seriously enough.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Hinton admitted that he felt a deep sense of sadness about where artificial intelligence (AI) is headed. “It makes me very sad that I put my life into developing this stuff and that it’s now extremely dangerous and people aren’t taking the dangers seriously enough,” he said.

Hinton was instrumental in developing neural networks, the foundation of today’s AI systems. But as these tools become more powerful and widespread, he has emerged as one of its sharpest critics, repeatedly warning that AI could eliminate large numbers of jobs, deepen social instability, and eventually become smarter than humans themselves.