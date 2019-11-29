Follow Us:
Donald Trump tweets picture of himself as Rocky, triggers hilarious reactions

US President Donald Trump triggered hilarious reactions online after he tweeted a photoshopped picture of his face superimposed on the body of Sylvester Stalone.

New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2019
donald trump, donald trump meme, donald trump tweet, US President, Rocky Balboa, trump tweets Rocky Balboa Some also trolled the US president and requested him to share the “real” picture for comparison.

Flaunting a “gorgeous chest”, the US President Donald Trump created quite a buzz on social media with a bizarre post amid reports of him having a “massive heart attack” before his recent medical centre visit.

Taking to Twitter, the 73-year-old tweeted a picture of his face transposed on Sylvester Stalone’s character Rocky Balboa from the 1982 boxing drama Rocky III. The photoshopped image of Trump was tweeted following the rally and instantly went viral.

With a following of over 67 million, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions. With over 500,000 likes and 156,000 retweets, netizens tried to understand the message behind the picture as it was shared without any text or caption.

Some also trolled the US president and requested him to share the “real” picture for comparison.

