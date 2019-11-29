Donald Trump tweets picture of himself as Rocky, triggers hilarious reactions

Some also trolled the US president and requested him to share the “real” picture for comparison. Some also trolled the US president and requested him to share the “real” picture for comparison.

Flaunting a “gorgeous chest”, the US President Donald Trump created quite a buzz on social media with a bizarre post amid reports of him having a “massive heart attack” before his recent medical centre visit.

Taking to Twitter, the 73-year-old tweeted a picture of his face transposed on Sylvester Stalone’s character Rocky Balboa from the 1982 boxing drama Rocky III. The photoshopped image of Trump was tweeted following the rally and instantly went viral.

With a following of over 67 million, it did not take long for the post to be flooded with reactions. With over 500,000 likes and 156,000 retweets, netizens tried to understand the message behind the picture as it was shared without any text or caption.

Some also trolled the US president and requested him to share the “real” picture for comparison.

This is our president?!🤦‍♂️😂 https://t.co/DQkQwKNtpz — Tom Selleck (@killforpizza) November 28, 2019

Gonna tell my kids this was Muhammed Ali https://t.co/VPWtnUlUzA — ABDUL 🇳🇬 (@abdul_viper) November 28, 2019

This is cool more presidents should post stuff like this https://t.co/cUR8FX1ifN — Large Thanksgiving ham (@theshanemurphy) November 28, 2019

Um, I think the majority of people see you looking more like this🤷🏼‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/AzbNWWupHz — Charlotte Leigh (@OHarrysChar) November 28, 2019

What you order from Wish.

What you got from Wish. pic.twitter.com/nIxN54qGiF — 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) November 27, 2019

Also read | Donald Trump’s ‘Rocky’ tweet: what’s the occasion, is there a connection?

