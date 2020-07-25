Goat in sheep’s skin? Man discovers goat in fake sheep wool, video goes viral

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. (picture credit: Twitter /DanyalGilani) Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. (picture credit: Twitter /DanyalGilani)

Ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, several fraudulent activities involving the sale of sacrificial animals are coming to light. One such was reportedly from Pakistan where a man discovered that he was sold a goat instead of a sheep.

In the video, a man, reportedly from Pakistan, discovers that a fake coat of wool was pasted onto the skin of a goat to sell the animal as a sheep.

Watch the video here:

🚨Fraud Alert 🚨

Beware of such fake animals this Eid 🐑 🤣 😂👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XEzS3lJWwq — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) July 23, 2020

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Wow

We thought only in Ramadam people were looted by businessmen — Yasir Wattu (@yasirwattu) July 23, 2020

Ya allah — Muhammad Waqar (@rocketscince101) July 23, 2020

Yahi dimag agar kuch achay kamo mai use karta ab haq e hilal kha raha hota — Adnan Muhammad (@AdnanMMQ) July 23, 2020

Astagfarullah 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ issi ki kammi reh gayee thee — Amber Aziz 🇵🇰🇦🇺 (@A_Aziz1978) July 23, 2020

Looks stagged becoz even a child can see it’s a goat not sheep. — RV. (@Lahori_roller) July 23, 2020

Ho sakta ha sardi se bchny k lye penaya ho.. — Abdul Wahid English Trainer (@Abdulwahid_2020) July 23, 2020

Though cattle markets are in full swing ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, overall sales of the sacrificial animals are expected to fall due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had urged Muslims to hold a symbolic sacrifice of animals and to offer namaz at homes instead of mosques.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd