Saturday, July 25, 2020
Goat in sheep’s skin? Man discovers goat in fake sheep wool, video goes viral

In the video, a man discovers that a fake coat of wool was pasted onto the skin of a goat, presumably to sell the animal as a sheep.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2020 10:28:04 pm
Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. (picture credit: Twitter /DanyalGilani)

Ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, several fraudulent activities involving the sale of sacrificial animals are coming to light. One such was reportedly from Pakistan where a man discovered that he was sold a goat instead of a sheep.

In the video, a man, reportedly from Pakistan, discovers that a fake coat of wool was pasted onto the skin of a goat to sell the animal as a sheep.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Though cattle markets are in full swing ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, overall sales of the sacrificial animals are expected to fall due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had urged Muslims to hold a symbolic sacrifice of animals and to offer namaz at homes instead of mosques.

