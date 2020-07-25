Goat in sheep’s skin? Man discovers goat in fake sheep wool, video goes viral

Ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, several fraudulent activities involving the sale of sacrificial animals are coming to light. One such was reportedly from Pakistan where a man discovered that he was sold a goat instead of a sheep.
In the video, a man, reportedly from Pakistan, discovers that a fake coat of wool was pasted onto the skin of a goat to sell the animal as a sheep.
Watch the video here:
🚨Fraud Alert 🚨
Beware of such fake animals this Eid 🐑 🤣 😂👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/XEzS3lJWwq
— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) July 23, 2020
Since being posted, the video has garnered over one lakh views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Wow
We thought only in Ramadam people were looted by businessmen
— Yasir Wattu (@yasirwattu) July 23, 2020
Ya allah
— Muhammad Waqar (@rocketscince101) July 23, 2020
Yahi dimag agar kuch achay kamo mai use karta ab haq e hilal kha raha hota
— Adnan Muhammad (@AdnanMMQ) July 23, 2020
Astagfarullah 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️ issi ki kammi reh gayee thee
— Amber Aziz 🇵🇰🇦🇺 (@A_Aziz1978) July 23, 2020
Looks stagged becoz even a child can see it’s a goat not sheep.
— RV. (@Lahori_roller) July 23, 2020
Ho sakta ha sardi se bchny k lye penaya ho..
— Abdul Wahid English Trainer (@Abdulwahid_2020) July 23, 2020
Though cattle markets are in full swing ahead of Eid-ul Adha or Bakri Eid, overall sales of the sacrificial animals are expected to fall due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Last week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had urged Muslims to hold a symbolic sacrifice of animals and to offer namaz at homes instead of mosques.
