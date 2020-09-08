No kidding: Goat gets into police officer’s patrol car and eats official documents

The incident happened when the deputy was delivering civil papers when her found the goat had entered her patrol vehicle. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

A mundane day at work for a police officer in the US state of Georgia turned into a hilarious one after she found that a goat had sneaked into her official car and chewed up some official documents. Footage of the unusual incident now has people on social media in splits.

The deputy was delivering civil papers when she found that a goat had entered her patrol vehicle and begun eating documents. Footage from her bodycam was shared by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page and showed the deputy attempting to lure the goat out of the vehicle using the papers.

However, the deputy was knocked to the ground by the goat after it exit the vehicle.

“Even though she was knocked to the ground she was not physically harmed in the incident. At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it and we hope you do as well,” the Sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

The officer explained that she routinely left the vehicle’s door open while visiting homes because she’s had to retreat quickly often due to dogs in the homes. This was the first time she’s had an encounter with a goat.

