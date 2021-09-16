scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
‘Not all heroes wear capes’: Goat and rooster save chicken from hawk

On seeing the hawk still holding onto the chicken, a brown goat joins the rescue and after struggling for a couple of moments, is able to save the bird's life.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 10:36:12 pm
rooster and goat save hen from hawk attack viral video, Netherlands, Gelderland, viral video, goat rooster viral clip, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered 1.6m views with netizens appreciating the bravery of the goat and the rooster.

It is always good to have friends that have your back and this is exactly what was portrayed in a viral clip featuring a rooster and a goat, who rescued a chicken being attacked by a hawk.

Jaap Beets, a farmer in Netherlands’ Gelderland was busy working on his farmhouse when he heard a commotion from outside his livestock field. What was happening outside was as dramatic as it could be.

In a CCTV footage which has now gone viral, a chicken is seen roaming around in the farm when a goshawk suddenly attacks it. While the helpless chicken is unable to free itself from the clutches of the hawk, it soon receives help from a rooster as the rest of the animals run around the farm to save themselves,

Watch the video here:

On seeing the hawk still holding onto the chicken, a brown goat joins the rescue and after struggling for a couple of moments, the two are able to free the bird and save its life.

Beets, who watched the footage on camera, told the Daily Mail that he was “proud of the rooster and goat” and also “relieved that the chicken survived”. Confirming that the chicken was safe, he added, “It took only 17 seconds between the appearance and disappearance of the hawk.”

Since being shared online, the clip video now has garnered 1.6m views, with netizens appreciating the bravery of the goat and the rooster. Some also shared similar experiences on the viral post.

