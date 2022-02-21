scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Go on Sisters!: Netizens cheer as a video of nuns playing football goes viral

The now-viral video was reportedly shot in Italy's capital Rome.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 5:47:29 pm
Nuns play football, Nuns playing soccer, nuns playing football in Rome Italy, Indian ExpressThe video was shared on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @rositaromeo.

Italy is easily one of the most football-obsessed countries in the world and a recent video shot in its capital proves just that. This time, four nuns were seen playing the beautiful game and getting all the love on the internet.

The 14-second video, which was likely shot from a window or a balcony of a high rise building, shows the four nuns, two on each side, tackling a football at a small sports compound. Soon, the team on the right side scores a goal as everyone cheers and the ball is then passed to the team on the left side. Further in the video, one can see that in an attempt to kick the ball, a nun instead kicks off her shoes that go flying in the air.

The wholesome video was shared on social media by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @rositaromeo. The video was captioned in Italian as, “La rivoluzione del punto di vista #sisteract in #Rome”, which loosely translates to, “The revolution of the point of view #sisteract in #Rome”.

So far, the video has been watched more than 2 million times and has raked thousands of likes ever since it was posted on Sunday morning.

The video is being shared widely by Romans as well as football lovers around the world. Nuns are often expected to adhere to strict restrictions imposed by the church, which makes the sight of them playing football all the more interesting.

In January 2019, visuals of Pope Francis went viral after he was seen masterfully spinning a football on his index finger.

 

