Thursday, May 07, 2020
GNR’s Axl Rose and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Twitter feud goes viral

While it is not clear what provoked Rose to tweet, the post quickly went viral on social media prompting a response from Mnuchin, who tweeted, "What have you done for the country lately?".

Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist Axl Rose’s vulgar comment on US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has triggered a Twitter war online between the duo. With the American musician not being a regular on social media, his sudden flare-up against the politician left many stunned.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a*****,” Rose tweeted.

While it is not clear what provoked Rose, his post quickly went viral on social media, prompting a response from Mnuchin, who tweeted, “What have you done for the country lately?”.

Amid the exchange, AP journalist Philip Crowther pointed out that Mnuchin initially added a Liberian flag to the end of his question. Mnuchin then deleted that response, and put up the same reply with an American flag.

