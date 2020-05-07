GNR’s Axl Rose and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin’s Twitter feud goes viral

While the exchange between the two left many confused, it also prompted others to join the war of words. (Source: Reuters/AP Photo/Richard Drew) While the exchange between the two left many confused, it also prompted others to join the war of words. (Source: Reuters/AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist Axl Rose’s vulgar comment on US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin has triggered a Twitter war online between the duo. With the American musician not being a regular on social media, his sudden flare-up against the politician left many stunned.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a*****,” Rose tweeted.

While it is not clear what provoked Rose, his post quickly went viral on social media, prompting a response from Mnuchin, who tweeted, “What have you done for the country lately?”.

What have you done for the country lately? 🇺🇸 — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) May 7, 2020

Amid the exchange, AP journalist Philip Crowther pointed out that Mnuchin initially added a Liberian flag to the end of his question. Mnuchin then deleted that response, and put up the same reply with an American flag.

Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin are apparently fighting on Twitter. I don’t think anyone saw that one coming. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) May 7, 2020

Just as the experts predicted – a Twitter feed between Axl Rose and… Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. pic.twitter.com/lcpeijC0OP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 7, 2020

Pretty hilarious to call out Axl Rose’s American patriotism and then ADD THE WRONG FLAG pic.twitter.com/6Fc7fSSgfb — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) May 7, 2020

Now deleted and tweeted again, this time with the flag of the United States of America (🇺🇸) rather than Liberia (🇱🇷). pic.twitter.com/Af6wj8W9gF — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 7, 2020

