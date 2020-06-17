‘Red planet gives green signal’: Unique glow around Mars lights up social media

Artist’s impression of ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detecting the green glow of oxygen in the Martian atmosphere. (Source: ESA TGO/ Twitter) Artist’s impression of ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detecting the green glow of oxygen in the Martian atmosphere. (Source: ESA TGO/ Twitter)

A distinct green glow around the Red Planet Mars detected by an European spacecraft is the latest phenomenon that has sent netizens to a frenzy and prompted a flurry of discussions and memes as well. Interestingly, it is the first time that the phenomenon has been spotted on a world beyond Earth.

Detected by ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, the glow comes from oxygen atoms, which is present in the atmosphere of Mars, while interacting with sunlight.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have observed a similar green glow around the Earth from space but found it quite faint. However, researchers have explained the difference between the two green hues.

“One of the brightest emissions seen on Earth stems from night glow. More specifically, from oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light that has never been seen around another planet,” said Jean-Claude Gérard of the Université de Liège, Belgium, and lead author of the new study published in Nature Astronomy. “However, this emission has been predicted to exist at Mars for around 40 years – and, thanks to TGO, we’ve found it.”

The scientists were able to spot the emission using a special observing mode of the TGO.

As the photo went viral, not just netizens, even NASA reacted to the unusual view with a dash of humour. While some said it looked like a shield protecting itself from 2020, others thought it reminded them of superhero film “Green Lantern”.

Please don’t let it be Ryan Reynolds: Spacecraft captures ‘green glow’ of Mars https://t.co/R8JEK3CNaF pic.twitter.com/pnnhLgNgyY — HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) (@HiRISE) June 16, 2020

So, green aliens from Mars is a thing. #Area51 — S W A L L O W🍸 (@ryanswallow) June 16, 2020

So Red planet gives green signal😀 — Paresh Solanki (@Paresh_official) June 17, 2020

Mars added you to close friends group https://t.co/LpzavfIk0x — 🆎 (@Woh_ladka) June 17, 2020

@VancityReynolds stop playing with your Green Lantern ring in the middle of the night! https://t.co/clzCE9RqRq — Aman (@franklyaman) June 17, 2020

They built a wall. https://t.co/vZS9HcbkDP — Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) June 16, 2020

It’s a laxman rekha for humans. MARS want Social distancing from humans.. — Mr_Perfect (@GauravjainTweet) June 17, 2020

The aliens really said enough of their bullshit, closed the border with a force field https://t.co/rwFlQbFYKZ — 7th Raikage⛅️ (@MajorMangos) June 17, 2020

Me: “Can 2020 chill for like five minutes?” 2020: “The ESA has discovered a green glow in Mars’ atmosphere. Also, a green meteor was seen over Australia.” Me: pic.twitter.com/F4AQwJcwud — Commander Noa (@CommanderNoa) June 15, 2020

“A good understanding of the atmosphere in this region, and its variation with latitude, time of day, season and dependence on the Solar cycle, is important for the planning of future missions to the surface of Mars. Obviously, all landers have to pass through this region, and here, friction between air molecules and the spacecraft body starts becoming high and generates a lot of heat. The design has to be made to properly fit the environment,” Håkan Svedhem, ESA’s TGO Project Scientist told Newsweek.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd