Coronavirus: Gloria Gaynor creates awareness with her break-up anthem ‘I Will Survive’

In a new Tik Tok video, American singer Gloria Gaynor is urging people to properly wash their hands with soap and water as a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. In the video, Gaynor can be seen washing her hands in a washroom while lip-syncing her hit number I Will Survive.

“It only takes 20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE’!” the caption of the video reads, which the singer has shared on various social media handles.

Released in 1978, the hit song was known as the ultimate ‘break-up anthem’. And the 70-year-old is now using it to spread awareness about the importance of washing one’s hand for at least 20 seconds to combat the deadly coronavirus, which has killed over 4,600 people globally.

The video shows her wetting her hands and pumping soap from the dispenser before she starts rubbing, making sure that she doesn’t miss out on any nook and corner of her hands. She goes on to scrub for a good 20 seconds.

Gaynor’s hit song not only blends with the appropriate hand washing time advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but also has inspiration lyrics.”Do you think I’d crumble, Did you think I’d lay down and die? Oh no, not I, I will survive,” she sings in the sings.

India on Thursday reported its first casualty due to Coronavirus and the confirmed cases rose to 74. Meanwhile, around the globe, Covid-19 cases reached near 130,000. (Click here for Live Updates).

