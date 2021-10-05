Global outage shuts down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, triggers meme fest on Twitter

Late Monday evening, Facebook-owned social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a major global outage lasting almost six hours. The outage, which prevented billions of users from accessing these apps as well as sending or receiving messages on them, prompted users to post their grievances on Twitter, with many wondering why the services were not working.

However, the sudden surge of users on the microblogging website also triggered a meme fest on the platform as many trolled the Facebook-owned services with hilarious memes.

Post the outage, Facebook and WhatsApp acknowledged the issue on Twitter assuring users that they were working to get things back to normal. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook tweeted.

The outage, which many experienced around 9 pm (IST), triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram users coming to Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/bfQvHoRbpo — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) October 4, 2021

Have you ever saved the contact as “Aaaa” just to check them on WhatsApp ?? 👀😂#InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/DIqXeG7n4o — Muhammad Waseem CH (@Itx_WasiCH_56) October 5, 2021

In a statement on Tuesday, Facebook said that a faulty configuration change affected the company’s internal tools and systems, which complicated attempts to resolve the problem. While Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the outage, the company said “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

This is the second major outage Facebook has experienced. Earlier in March, the services of the platform were down for almost 45 minutes.