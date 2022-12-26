scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

‘Christmas Lights for Hope’: Glimpses of a festival as Kyiv longs for peace

Sharing glimpses of the monuments, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the internal affairs minister, called them "Christmas Lights for Hope".

christmas in Ukraine, russia ukraine war, war in ukraine, christmas celebration in ukraine, indian express Netizens were delighted to see the photographs and expressed their hopes in comments section
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Spreading hope amid the turbulence in Ukraine, key monuments in the war-ravaged country were decked out as part of low-key Christmas celebrations. Sharing glimpses of the monuments, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the internal affairs minister, called them “Christmas Lights for Hope”.

The motherland monument stands tall in the lit-up city, with the “Ukrainian coat of arms-trident” symbol imprinted on it. The symbol reflects heroic events of the past and serves as an icon of the Ukrainian warriors defending the country.

“‘Christmas Lights for Hope’ by Gerry Hofstetter illuminates Kyiv’s sights this Christmas. Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free!” tweeted Gerashchenko.

Netizens were delighted to see the photographs and expressed their hopes in the comments section. A Twitter user commented, “This is beautiful.” Another user wrote, “As long as good people do good things, light always will prevail over darkness.” A third user wrote, “Yes, Ukraine will shine bright again, peaceful and free! The sooner the better!”

Christmas celebrations in the country generally begin on January 6 and end on January 19, as per the Eastern Orthodox liturgical calendar. But several Ukrainians now follow the Gregorian calendar and celebrate the festival on December 25. By the end of December, cities and streets used to shine with decorations and lights.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers

However, the festive season looks grim and bleak this year as Ukrainians are reeling from Russian strikes and electricity outages. Christmas villages have been set up in subways and underground shelters for low-key celebrations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-12-2022 at 05:05:40 pm
Next Story

Keep your knives sharpened at home, says BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Shivamogga

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close