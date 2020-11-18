‘This is how my packages must be delivered’, says Mariah Carey as video of FedEx driver goes viral

While many were impressed with the delivery driver, others were wondering if he would use the same energy to deliver the packages.

While Christmas is over a month away, people around the world already seem to be gearing up for the festive season and this video of a FedEx driver jamming to American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey’s popular single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is undoubtedly proving the same.

Identified as Andy Johnston, the video shows him sitting at the wheel of his van while dancing along to the famous holiday single. The clip, which was tweeted by user @FirenzeMike, also caught the attention of Carey, who retweeted the video along with a caption that read, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”

Watch the video here:

FedEx drivers getting ready for the holiday season pic.twitter.com/Uh5dpg6b9E — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted a flurry of reactions among netizens.

Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on 🎄😂 https://t.co/mMLybc9hL4 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 17, 2020

While many were impressed with the delivery driver, others wondered if he would use the same energy to deliver the packages.

Give this guy a raise!! 😁😁😁 — Lindsay (@hitchlindsay) November 16, 2020

So happy! I am so glad I got to see that. — Norrth Wakandan-American #FBR #ResistHate (@norrthpier) November 16, 2020

Let’s hope that he won’t be tossing packages over fences with all that holiday energy 😂 — WarBux (@RyuChoun) November 16, 2020

That is the BEST!! — 🍁I’m Kai🍁 (@RemyMirage) November 16, 2020

@FedExPolicy She’s right. Find this guy, give him a raise, and make him your Christmas poster-child/adult. — Judy Howard 😷 🇺🇸 (@JudyHallHoward) November 16, 2020

He’s hiding all the sadness. This is the worst time of the year for us! — Dad of the year 🥇 (@USavageKidd) November 16, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd