Wednesday, November 18, 2020
‘This is how my packages must be delivered’, says Mariah Carey as video of FedEx driver goes viral

The clip also caught the attention of Carey, who retweeted the video along with a caption that read, "Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 18, 2020 2:16:26 pm
Mariah Carey, Christmas, Christmas package delivery viral video, Christmas viral stories, santa, tracking Santa Claus, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile many were impressed with the delivery driver, others were wondering if he would use the same energy to deliver the packages.

While Christmas is over a month away, people around the world already seem to be gearing up for the festive season and this video of a FedEx driver jamming to American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey’s popular single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is undoubtedly proving the same.

Identified as Andy Johnston, the video shows him sitting at the wheel of his van while dancing along to the famous holiday single. The clip, which was tweeted by user @FirenzeMike, also caught the attention of Carey, who retweeted the video along with a caption that read, “Please note this is how all my packages must be delivered from now on.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been widely circulated on several social media platforms and prompted a flurry of reactions among netizens.

While many were impressed with the delivery driver, others wondered if he would use the same energy to deliver the packages.

