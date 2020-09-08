A girl’s trick to get her parent’s Netflix lock code impresses netizens

The father revealed the girl used butter to crack the code.

A 12-year-old’s trick to get her parents code so that she could eliminate parental controls on Netflix has impressed netizens.

Dublin-based writer-reporter, Ed O’Loughlin tweeted how his youngest child got their Netflix parental code so that she could watch a show.

“She put light grease on the remote and got me to input the code when she wasn’t looking,” O’Loughlin tweeted.

“She wrote notes of the combinations in a copy book. It took her a few days,” he wrote. The girl also studied the patterns in which her parents’ fingers moved so that she could crack the code.

” I’m both frightened and impressed,” he wrote.

My youngest hacked our Netflix parental code. She put light grease on the remote and got me to input the code when she wasn’t looking. Then she noted the numbers I’d pressed and went through the combinations later. I’m both frightened and impressed. — Ed O’Loughlin (@edoloughlin) September 6, 2020

The tweet started a debate on the current generation’s adoption of technology. Others shared similar incidents involving their children or grandchildren.

I believe that children are the future. *sniffle* https://t.co/lUKWTtg5g1 — Eva (@evacide) September 8, 2020

Kids are terrifying and impressive at the same time, we should all be aware of this lmao https://t.co/fwaMyEEC3A — rheaaaaaaa ❤️💙💚💛💜 (@bulkyass) September 8, 2020

😂😂😂😂 youtube has taught the younger generation well, this innovation is definitely impressive😂😂🤣 hopefully future exploits aren’t at the expense of others 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Hyh77QSPHr — Peniél NK ♡ (@_penieleliza_xo) September 8, 2020

wow career in MI6 https://t.co/vaXiy2JQRU — Libya: A Love Lived, A Life Betrayed (@SusanMSandover) September 6, 2020

My 2 year old can pick simple locks with her cute hair clips. So I’d like to know how old your youngest is, so I know how long I might be able to maintain an illusion of control in my household. — Lee Brontide (@AmmoniteInk) September 7, 2020

Wait you can link texts 😳 how does a kid know this and not me 😅 — Rachel Noelle (@RachellaNoella) September 7, 2020

My son used my fingerprint to open my phone while I slept 😂 — Katherine Trill (@KittyTrill) September 7, 2020

My child took my new phone and immediately, and within seconds, put her face into my facial recognition and I didn’t notice for a year. She did it under the premise of taking pics with my new phone’s features. I used to work in tech!! I am officially ancient. — kamknauss (@mamakamkamk) September 7, 2020

Our then-15 y.o. social engineered my husband by saying his phone wifi access didn’t work and using my husband’s phone to “check the issue”. He added himself as a wifi admin so he could disable restrictions each night. All summer he played games until 4am until I found him out. — Kristen Pol (@kristen_pol) September 7, 2020

My son got into my phone and added his fingerprint to the touch settings so he would download apps to his iPad when I was sleeping and be able to approve them from my phone. Had same mixed reaction, pissed but proud. — Sandy – Lucky Ducky (@lddbaby) September 6, 2020

Ah, it’s so easy for kids nowadays. When I was a kid my parents took away my long modem cable, so I couldn’t go online. What does young Me do? Wheel the entire computer desk with desktop PC tower and CRT screen into the hallway to use the short cable I had hidden previously 😂 — Lilly Schwartz (@lilschwartzart) September 7, 2020

When my chn were 2&3 I put chocolate decorations near the top of the Christmas tree to stop them being eaten. One day I found my 3yo on a chair passing each chocolate down to my 2yo to put in a plastic bowl. I wasn’t sure whether to tell them off or praise their teamwork 😂. — Dr Vicki M (@vickisess) September 7, 2020

My friend’s daughter took the iPad into their room for the unlock and recorded it on the family’s Mac in real time. My daughter told me and I thought it was too clever to rat her out. Kids are gonna find a way. — kamknauss (@mamakamkamk) September 7, 2020

25 years ago, before internet, my son was 14. He lied about his age, ordered computer parts by phone and COD. The parts would show up before I got home. He built his own computer in our basement. I had no idea until his sisters let me know. He owns his own computer company now. — Laura Zinszer (@lzapp16) September 8, 2020

Increase her pocket money immediately. — Lilian Smith (@Lillylatelee) September 6, 2020

True They have entered a techno world and embraced it! I struggled for years to understand it — Inside Domains (@InsideDomains) September 7, 2020

Mine figured it out by age 5, but would randomly ask me to punch in the code- just to maintain her cover. — M.A.R. (@iteachgovt) September 7, 2020

While some suggested keeping parental controls by installing a stronger code, O’Loughlin said he wasn’t going to since his daughter had “earned it”.

