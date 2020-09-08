scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 08, 2020
A girl’s trick to get her parent’s Netflix lock code impresses netizens

Dublin-based writer-reporter, Ed O'Loughlin tweeted how his youngest child got their Netflix parental code so that she could watch a show.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 8, 2020 6:22:13 pm
netflix, netflix parental control, girl hack parental code, child hack parent password, viral news, indian expressThe father revealed the girl used butter to crack the code.

A 12-year-old’s trick to get her parents code so that she could eliminate parental controls on Netflix has impressed netizens.

Dublin-based writer-reporter, Ed O’Loughlin tweeted how his youngest child got their Netflix parental code so that she could watch a show.

“She put light grease on the remote and got me to input the code when she wasn’t looking,” O’Loughlin tweeted.

“She wrote notes of the combinations in a copy book. It took her a few days,” he wrote. The girl also studied the patterns in which her parents’ fingers moved so that she could crack the code.

” I’m both frightened and impressed,” he wrote.

The tweet started a debate on the current generation’s adoption of technology. Others shared similar incidents involving their children or grandchildren.

While some suggested keeping parental controls by installing a stronger code, O’Loughlin said he wasn’t going to since his daughter had “earned it”.

