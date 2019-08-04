Girl’s quick thinking saves her little brother from being strangled to death

A video of a girl saving her younger brother’s life inside an elevator in Turkey has taken the internet by storm. The boy would have been strangled to death had it not been for his quick thinking sister. A video of the incident, caught on the elevator’s security camera, showed the boy’s neck get unexpectedly caught inside a string he was dragging along with him.

As he a gasps for breath, his sister was seen immediately sounding the elevator alarm and releasing him from the rope.

The now-viral video saw many on twitter commending her for her braveness. Here’s how they reacted:

this girl is my hero.. God bless you — musa mohammed (@myhopein_christ) August 1, 2019

Thanks to the girl — Erik Delgard (@DelgardErik) August 1, 2019

@PDChina This Girl is God Gift…God Bless them all 😇🙏👍 tremendous courage shown by both lil one’s!! — Raveena Jain (@raveenajain) August 3, 2019

Hats of to baby sister, very talented and intelligent action by saving het r little brorher, really the boy has a great sister — M Naveen Kumar (@MNaveen89234580) August 4, 2019

The girl quickly handled the critical situation very aptly.

Very sharp brain girl.

Bravo. — Vakil Saahab (@VSaahab) August 4, 2019

Great presence of mind — Manoj Sharma (@ManojSh38944448) August 1, 2019

A reliable sister ❤️ — mslea.as (@liyanamer) August 1, 2019

Nerves of steel — Krullenbol ⚪ 🔴 ⚪ (@South_towner) August 1, 2019