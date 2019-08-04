Girl’s quick thinking saves her little brother from being strangled to death

Toggle Menu
While the boy gasps for air, his sister, swiftly holds him up and reaches for the emergency button and soon after, releases him from the rope.

A video of a girl saving her younger brother’s life inside an elevator in Turkey has taken the internet by storm. The boy would have been  strangled to death had it not been for his quick thinking sister. A video of the incident, caught on the elevator’s security camera, showed the boy’s neck get unexpectedly caught inside a string he was dragging along with him.

As he a gasps for breath, his sister was seen immediately sounding the elevator alarm and releasing him from the rope.

The now-viral video saw many on twitter commending her for her braveness. Here’s how they reacted:

