scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

‘Nothing is impossible’: Girl with one leg skates effortlessly

After completing the feat, the girl glides towards her mother and gives her a warm hug with a wide grin on her face.

specially abled girl skating video, specially abled girl adaptive skating, Argentine National Champion, adaptive skating video, indian expressThe girl's endeavour inspired many online.

When faced with difficulties, willpower enables one to persevere. Joyful celebrations after achieving one’s goals and overcoming hardships often win the praise of netizens. One such heart-warming clip featuring the Argentine national champion of adaptive skating has gone viral and melted hearts online.

The clip shared by Good News Correspondent shows a specially-abled girl, Mily Trejo, who has only one leg, skating effortlessly on a rink. While people gathered there cheer out loud, the girl is seen holding her arms up and focusing on her performance. After completing the feat, the girl glides towards her mother and gives her a warm hug with a wide grin on her face.

ALSO READ |Specially abled man rides a wheelchair to deliver food, wins hearts online

Watch the video here:

“Nothing is impossible. Mily Trejo is the Argentine National Champion of adaptive skating. Mom’s hug at the end,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared Saturday, the clip has garnered more than 12,000 views on Twitter. The girl’s endeavour inspired many online. A user commented, “You skate beautifully!” Another user wrote, “Omg wonderful amazing child bravo.” A third user commented, “If you are finding it hard to motivate yourself, you are just not trying hard enough!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

In September this year, a video showing a specially-abled boy drawing a painting went viral on social media. The boy was seen giving finishing touches to a painting using a brush held in his amputated hands.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 05:34:40 pm
Next Story

Sonam Kapoor pens note for ‘angel husband’ Anand Ahuja: ‘I knew you’d be a great dad but…’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement