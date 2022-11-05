‘Nothing is impossible’: Girl with one leg skates effortlessly

When faced with difficulties, willpower enables one to persevere. Joyful celebrations after achieving one’s goals and overcoming hardships often win the praise of netizens. One such heart-warming clip featuring the Argentine national champion of adaptive skating has gone viral and melted hearts online.

The clip shared by Good News Correspondent shows a specially-abled girl, Mily Trejo, who has only one leg, skating effortlessly on a rink. While people gathered there cheer out loud, the girl is seen holding her arms up and focusing on her performance. After completing the feat, the girl glides towards her mother and gives her a warm hug with a wide grin on her face.

Watch the video here:

Nothing is impossible. Mily Trejo is the Argentine National Champion of adaptive skating. Mom’s hug at the end 😭. pic.twitter.com/WKDcoDRqlU — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) November 4, 2022

“Nothing is impossible. Mily Trejo is the Argentine National Champion of adaptive skating. Mom’s hug at the end,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared Saturday, the clip has garnered more than 12,000 views on Twitter. The girl’s endeavour inspired many online. A user commented, “You skate beautifully!” Another user wrote, “Omg wonderful amazing child bravo.” A third user commented, “If you are finding it hard to motivate yourself, you are just not trying hard enough!”

In September this year, a video showing a specially-abled boy drawing a painting went viral on social media. The boy was seen giving finishing touches to a painting using a brush held in his amputated hands.