‘Give her a medal’: Girl wins the Internet after dressing as bush to secretly capture sister’s proposal

Halloween may be weeks away but a US woman dressed up as a bush to secretly capture her sister’s engagement to her boyfriend.

“Sister got engaged this weekend, and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment,” she wrote online along with pictures of the couple overwhelmed by the moment and herself in the disguise.

Therese Merkel, 23, who grew up in Wisconsin with her sister, Rachel, told BuzzFeed News that it was her sister’s boyfriend who had ordered the dress for her.

“We came up with a ton of hilarious ideas that were totally ridiculous,” Merkel said. “We were like, how funny would it be if I was a bush or something?”

Later, the boyfriend Andrew Philibeck sent Merkel a picture of a ghillie suit, a camouflage outfit mostly used by hunters, he had ordered. A month later, when everything was set for the big day, the camouflage outfit worked out so well that he couldn’t even spot his would-be sister-in-law.

“She was so well hidden with the ghillie suit in the bushes that I couldn’t find her so I was nervous that she wasn’t even there,” Philibeck said. After he proposed, Merkel waited till Rachel said yes and to her surprise she couldn’t hold back herself any longer and started yelling, “SHE SAID YES, SHE SAID YES!”

Sister got engaged this weekend and I dressed as a bush in the wilderness to watch/capture the moment. We are 1 yr apart.. why are our lives so different rofl pic.twitter.com/cE14RBZ9CL — therese merkel (@theresemerkel) September 23, 2019

What are sisters for, if not climbing up a tree as a bush to capture your sibling’s proposal, right? People on the internet lauded the sister and gave her A+ for efforts and started tagging their own siblings and best friends to recreate the events. Talk about #SiblingGoals!

