Girl who asked for glass-wearing Disney heroines joins Encanto crew at BAFTAs

As Disney’s Encanto makes waves at the box office, on billboard charts and on award shows, the little girl who urged the entertainment company to include main characters with glasses in its films also got to be in the limelight.

Weeks after Lowri Moore from Nottinghamshire was invited to the coveted BAFTA ceremony, it became extra special as the film won the Best Animated Film award. The 12-year-old girl, who wrote to Disney asking for them to create more female leads wearing glasses, attended the star-studded show wearing one.

Attending the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, the happy girl was seen walking down the red carpet in a yellow dress along with Encanto director Jared Bush. “Honoured” to be at the event, Lowri was quoted by the BBC as saying that it felt “crazy to be on the red carpet rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lady Gaga and Benedict Cumberbatch”.

As the film took home one of the top prizes, she said: “I’m just so proud of them, I knew it in my bones, I’m so thrilled for them and they totally deserve it. They put so much work into it and they really represented everybody so well.”

Appearing on BBC Breakfast last week, Bush left the schoolgirl in shock as he suddenly invited her for the BAFTAs. “As it turns out I may be in the UK and I wondered if you might be interested in maybe joining me and the other filmmakers at the BAFTA awards ceremony?” Bush asked on air.

😭😭😭 @lowri_moore, you continue to be my hero in glasses! Team #Encanto will see you at the @BAFTA awards this weekend!! 🦋✨ https://t.co/CfRi9wwV0G — Jared Bush (@thejaredbush) March 9, 2022

In February after the film was released, Lowri said her dream came true when she saw Mirabel on-screen after campaigning for the cause for years. When she wrote a letter to Disney in 2019, she never expected it would be seen by anyone, let alone Bush. Bush said he saw her letter but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in the production.

Lowri has been campaigning for the better representation of girls wearing spectacles and who are not labelled “geeks” and “nerds”. In 2020, she also wrote an illustrated book Princess Rose who wears golden spectacles.