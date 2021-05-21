‘Pure joy’: Girl tricks parents into reading acceptance letter to optometry school, viral video delights all

Many on social media said their could relate to the special moment.

Who can be better cheerleaders than our parents, who always have our backs and are rooting for us. Now, a sweet video of a desi couple celebrating their daughter’s admission to a prestigious university is melting hearts online.

Gurjiv Kaur from California surprised her parents recently, when she tricked them into reading her acceptance letter to an optometry school. She handed them the letter, asking them to read a ‘tongue twister’. In reality, however, it was a confirmation that she had aced her interview.

The 22-year-old girl decided to film her parent’s reaction and she wasn’t disappointed. Their sheer joy and excitement has left a great impact on people around the globe. “So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school,” she wrote in the tweet explaining the video.

so i told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school pic.twitter.com/zjTbcWnuXn — gurjiv, (@jeeeverz) May 19, 2021

“Oh my god, this is incredible,” her father exclaims in the video, before proudly reading his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg School of Optometry at University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas. “What! You just had your interview today,” the mother is heard saying disbelievingly, adding “you’re kidding”.

The ecstatic father read out the letter in joy and even stressed on the comma after his daughter’s name leaving all in splits online. Being a sport, the girl even changed her Twitter name to Gurjiv comma!

As the video went viral amassing nearly 9 million views, the university too joined the bandwagon to congratulate their newest optometry student and welcome her. Reacting to the joyful video UIW tweeted, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

🥲🥲🥲 We’re not crying, you’re crying! Welcome to the UIW family, Gurjiv (and parents)! ❤️ https://t.co/aamYxxQNqb — UIW (@uiwcardinals) May 19, 2021

Kaur told TODAY that she had seen videos of children surprising their parents with acceptance letters, but never anticipated her special moment would go viral. “I definitely did not expect it to go that big,” she said, adding that her father has since read the letter multiple times and has practiced how to say the word optometry. “I’m really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents’ reaction. It made them so happy.”

“When we admit students to our programs, we hope for reactions just like this,” Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, told the news outlet.

People on social media too were deeply moved by the parents’ reaction and showered love on the family saying they all could relate to their happiness. Wishing the young student all the best for her future endeavours, netizens congratulated her for making her parents proud.

it’s the “comma” that did it for me 😭 https://t.co/zhLAEWMdKg — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 20, 2021

There is so much beauty here….. 💜😭 https://t.co/Uq1mcAxMc8 — Nelba Márquez-Greene, LMFT (@Nelba_MG) May 20, 2021

Not gonna lie, this made me cry. Seeing the moments of immigrant parents like this make my day. https://t.co/9Wolc8XiQK — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) May 19, 2021

Watch this and share the parental joy. If you’re a parent whose kids aren’t so little anymore, you’re bound to recall the feeling . . . and smile 😃 https://t.co/dpsBlBKlR6 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 20, 2021

What more could you want from life than family who take such unabashed joy in your success? https://t.co/aua1z1NqEq — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorva_nyc) May 20, 2021

We want to hear your dad read the whole letter!!! — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 19, 2021

thank goodness you’re going to optometry school cause something’s wrong with my eyes after watching this. my shit is LEAKING 😭 — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 20, 2021

I’m so glad you posted this I needed a reminder that there’s still sweet in world — Shannel Pittman (@ElectShannel) May 19, 2021

So happy for you 🎉❤️

All the best pic.twitter.com/hQlgZK1IPE — bentpink (@bentpink) May 19, 2021

“Let me read this”.. that’s epic!! Both so proud and happy for their daughter’s achievement 🤩🤩 .. pic.twitter.com/Fk8xh7NNWg — Pooran Dewari (@genes_edinburgh) May 19, 2021

Huge congratulations, Gurjiv! I can’t stop watching this! Your parents reaction is wonderful, and your dad! Your dad reading out the letter is so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ — Lisa Lindqvist (@lisa_lindqvist) May 19, 2021

Oh no! I was already crying with joy and then I saw you’d changed your display name to “gurjiv comma” and now this isn’t good for my workday 😂 Congrats, and this is amazing! — Nigel Banyard (@DoccyUK) May 19, 2021

this makes me so happy. i lost my dad a little over a year ago (I’m way older than you) and i will miss moments like this. congrats to you and your family! -a random singh — string (@propjoesays) May 19, 2021

Omg, I needed to see this today. Your parents are so proud and your father’s reading of the letter actually made me cry. I can FEEL how proud they are and how much love they have for you. Congratulations. Hug your parents for those of us that can’t hug ours. — Joe LaMuraglia (@Joe_LaMuraglia) May 19, 2021