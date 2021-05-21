scorecardresearch
Friday, May 21, 2021
‘Pure joy’: Girl tricks parents into reading acceptance letter to optometry school, viral video delights all

A Twitter user recorded her parents' reaction after surprising them with her acceptance letter into a prestigious optometry school.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 6:12:32 pm
girl pranks parents reading acceptance letter, desi parents daughter optometry acceptancy letter, university admission videos, viral videos, good news, indian expressMany on social media said their could relate to the special moment.

Who can be better cheerleaders than our parents, who always have our backs and are rooting for us. Now, a sweet video of a desi couple celebrating their daughter’s admission to a prestigious university is melting hearts online.

Gurjiv Kaur from California surprised her parents recently, when she tricked them into reading her acceptance letter to an optometry school. She handed them the letter, asking them to read a ‘tongue twister’. In reality, however, it was a confirmation that she had aced her interview.

The 22-year-old girl decided to film her parent’s reaction and she wasn’t disappointed. Their sheer joy and excitement has left a great impact on people around the globe. “So I told my parents we were making a video for extra credit but what they actually read was my first acceptance into optometry school,” she wrote in the tweet explaining the video.

“Oh my god, this is incredible,” her father exclaims in the video, before proudly reading his daughter’s acceptance to the Rosenberg School of Optometry at University of The Incarnate Word (UIW) in San Antonio, Texas. “What! You just had your interview today,” the mother is heard saying disbelievingly, adding “you’re kidding”.

The ecstatic father read out the letter in joy and even stressed on the comma after his daughter’s name leaving all in splits online. Being a sport, the girl even changed her Twitter name to Gurjiv comma!

As the video went viral amassing nearly 9 million views, the university too joined the bandwagon to congratulate their newest optometry student and welcome her. Reacting to the joyful video UIW tweeted, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

Kaur told TODAY that she had seen videos of children surprising their parents with acceptance letters, but never anticipated her special moment would go viral. “I definitely did not expect it to go that big,” she said, adding that her father has since read the letter multiple times and has practiced how to say the word optometry. “I’m really glad that a lot of people found joy in seeing my parents’ reaction. It made them so happy.”

“When we admit students to our programs, we hope for reactions just like this,” Dr. Thomas M. Evans, UIW president, told the news outlet.

People on social media too were deeply moved by the parents’ reaction and showered love on the family saying they all could relate to their happiness. Wishing the young student all the best for her future endeavours, netizens congratulated her for making her parents proud.

