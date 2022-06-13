scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Watch: Little girl successfully jumps on block after multiple failed attempts

The girl gives her coach a high five after successfully landing on the block.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 6:42:55 pm
Girl jumps box after several attempts, Inspiration video children sports, Inspiration tweet, Never give up girl successfully jumps box, Indian ExpressThe undated video has been viewed over 2.6 lakh times.

There is an old saying, “practice makes perfect”. A viral video of a little girl trying box jumping proves this maxim true.

An undated video, which is doing the rounds of social media, shows a girl trying to land on a block but failing repeatedly.

A man, who seems to be her coach, encourages her every time she is unable to land both her feet on the elevated structure. Finally, after multiple failed attempts, she lands on the block as her coach cheers her and gives her a high five.

The video, which appears to have been shot in a gym, was shared online by Twitter user Vala Afshar (who goes by the Twitter handle @ValaAfshar).

While sharing the video, he wrote, “We reach new heights not by strength but by perseverance.”

This tweet has garnered thousands of likes and has been viewed over 2.6 lakh times.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Lovely to see. The fact that she was focussed, determined, never angry for not getting it and smiling all the way till she got it sent the right message to me.”

Another person remarked, “Encouragement is a powerful performance enhancing drug. It is also legal for use on children in all 50 states!”

