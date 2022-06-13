Watch: Little girl successfully jumps on block after multiple failed attempts

There is an old saying, “practice makes perfect”. A viral video of a little girl trying box jumping proves this maxim true.

An undated video, which is doing the rounds of social media, shows a girl trying to land on a block but failing repeatedly.

A man, who seems to be her coach, encourages her every time she is unable to land both her feet on the elevated structure. Finally, after multiple failed attempts, she lands on the block as her coach cheers her and gives her a high five.

The video, which appears to have been shot in a gym, was shared online by Twitter user Vala Afshar (who goes by the Twitter handle @ValaAfshar).

We reach new heights not by strength but by perseverance. pic.twitter.com/JhQNtXEDYq — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) June 13, 2022

While sharing the video, he wrote, “We reach new heights not by strength but by perseverance.”

This tweet has garnered thousands of likes and has been viewed over 2.6 lakh times.

Great job, sweetheart!! Omg! Awesome!

🙌🎉👏👏👏♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😊😊🥰🥰🙌 — Ann Marie (@AnnMarie6283) June 13, 2022

Way to go girl!!! Your the best!! — Anthony (@Aquaman51035971) June 13, 2022

Such a great thing that show us कोशिश करने वाले की कभी हार नहीं होती 🔥🔥🔥 — pratik wakade (@pratikwakade223) June 13, 2022

I didn’t think she could do it. He’s likely tomorrow’s valued mentor. — Toto Payne Diaz (@TotoPayneDiaz) June 13, 2022

With consistency you become a master in it — Hareer_jr (@Hareer_jr) June 13, 2022

Encouragement is a powerful performance enhancing drug. It is also legal for use on children in all 50 states! https://t.co/E6uWyECJEs — Brown (@BeRrrrOhhhUUn) June 13, 2022

Lovely to see. The fact that she was focussed, determined, never angry for not getting it and smiling all the way till she got it sent the right message to me. https://t.co/eXDHPK3dNc — O’seun (@realenochelemo) June 13, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Lovely to see. The fact that she was focussed, determined, never angry for not getting it and smiling all the way till she got it sent the right message to me.”

Another person remarked, “Encouragement is a powerful performance enhancing drug. It is also legal for use on children in all 50 states!”