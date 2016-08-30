Girl strikes gold by finding stolen Olympic medal in trash

Life lessons! It turns out, the medal belonged to Joe Jacobi who had won it in the men’s canoe double slalom at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. (Source: wsbtv.com) Life lessons! It turns out, the medal belonged to Joe Jacobi who had won it in the men’s canoe double slalom at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. (Source: wsbtv.com)

We’ve heard of artworks by famous artists such as Picasso and Van Gogh being discovered in the trash or at garage sales, or even thousands of dollars worth of jewellery, but not many find gold that’s worth much more than its weight.

An Olympic champion is thanking a seven-year-old Atlanta girl who found his gold medal in a pile of trash weeks after it got stolen.

Joe Jacobi won the medal in men’s canoe double slalom at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Jacobi says it was stolen when somebody broke into his car in June. Weeks later, Chloe Smith was walking with her father when she spotted the gold medal discarded in a pile of garbage.

Smith returned the medal to Jacobi, who had posted about the theft on social media. The former Olympian then promised to visit Smith’s school and let her classmates know about her good deed.

Jacobi spoke on Monday (August 29) to Smith’s first-grade class at Woodson Park Academy. WSB-TV reports the Olympian brought his recovered gold medal with him. Jacobi spoke to the class about doing the right thing and how kids can develop a good character. “It’s the idea of choosing to do the right thing, and so Chloe, I thank you for good character and doing the right thing. And to her parents and her family, I thank you guys,” Jacobi said in the report.

The swimmer went on to tell the students that everyone could learn from Smith, and that sometimes people don’t give kids enough credit for the choices they make and the influence they could have over an entire community.

