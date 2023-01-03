scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Got to try this’: In viral video, girl seen lighting candle with its own smoke

The clip, shared by Twitter user Science girl, shows the girl putting out the candle first before lighting it again in an unexpected manner.

A video showing a girl lighting a candle using its own smoke has left internet users astonished. The clip has been viewed more than 10.6 million times already and Twitter users are curious to know how the girl aced it.

The video, shared by Twitter user Science girl, shows the girl putting out the candle using a disposable glass first. She then ignites a lighter and holds it at a distance from the candle, in the line of its fumes. In a split second, a tiny ball of fire is seen descending and igniting the candle. The jaw-dropping result surprises the girl herself.

Explaining the phenomenon in the comments section, the Twitter user said, “See that white smoke when the candle goes out That’s paraffin wax vapour It’s the unburned fuel particles, including unburned carbon, this fuel trail is flammable as seen here it can be ignited.”

An intrigued user then asked if fuel attracts smoke or vice versa in the real world. “In the real world, large fires produce huge plumes of smoke in which leftover fuel that is not completely burned can reignite,” Science girl tweeted.

Several users were curious and wanted to try it out. “I’ve got to try this. So cool,” a user commented. Another user also came up with an explanation. The comment read, “Let’s see how much I remember from Highschool Chem, Combustion requires Oxygen, a Hydrocarbon fuel, and a Spark. In the case of a candle the fuel is the wax, and once that wax is heated up into a vapor it fuels the flame further, the smoke has said wax vapor and relights the fire.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:45 IST
