Girl receiving chemo asks for affordable wig for graduation, what happens next will melt your heart

A hairstylist is winning hearts online for helping a young student with her look for her convocation ceremony. The 24-year-old student, Taleah Javon from Austin who will graduate in March with BSc in Psychology, wanted to look great on the graduation day. However, owing to the chemotherapy received for treating her illnesses, her hair started to fall off and she was looking for a stylist to help her with an affordable wig.

Javon (Leah on Twitter) wrote, “Please RT. I’m going through chemo & my hair has been falling out like crazy 💔 I graduate next month (I go to school online) & the ceremony is in Orlando, I need a lace front wig installed to look as natural as possible. Any affordable stylists available on March 22nd? ❤️”

Please RT. I’m going through chemo & my hair has been falling out like crazy 💔 I graduate next month (I go to school online) & the ceremony is in Orlando, I need a lace front wig installed to look as natural as possible. Any affordable stylists available on March 22nd ? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QZtUBab2cd — 𝓁𝑒𝒶𝒽 🇬🇭 (@leahjavon) February 22, 2019

Javon, who suffers from Sickle Cell Disease and Lupus, attends online school but wanted to have a special look for the important day in her life.

As many reacted to her message with positivity and offered her a few names of professional stylists, one stylist from Mason, Ohio went above and beyond not only to give her a good deal on the wig but said would fly to Orlondo to style her! “Check your dm love, I just booked my flight to Orlando & I’m coming to slay you for FREE! See you soon 💕,” wrote Twitter user @Imaslayyobae of Jazminne Officially Laced.

Check your dm love, I just booked my flight to Orlando & I’m coming to slay you for FREE! See you soon 💕 https://t.co/fybBauCf84 — Imaslayyobae 💰💇🏽 (@Jaz_Minne__) February 24, 2019

While Javon was overjoyed with her response, others on the microblogging site praised the stylist for her sweet act of kindness to a stranger.

Currently crying right now. I’ve found someone to do my hair for my graduation. https://t.co/a3FTcqgrtq — 𝓁𝑒𝒶𝒽 🇬🇭 (@leahjavon) February 24, 2019

Queens helping queens, I love it 💗 my heart is full. pic.twitter.com/J7R24C7GXX — Tray B.🦄 (@be_TRAY_ed) February 24, 2019

You are heaven sent this is so sweet ! I hope God blesses you both abundantly 💓💓 — ℂ𝕆ℂ𝕂𝕀𝔸ℕ𝔸 (@lydiaalovee) February 24, 2019

Wow. You are the QUEENS!!! Both of you. Love seeing this kind of love for one another. Thank you for the hope. 🙌🏻 and continued prayers for you Leah! ❤️ incredible you’re graduating even with everything you’re going through. That takes REAL strength. — Caroline (@CarolineODID) February 24, 2019

This! This right here is IT! pic.twitter.com/jFaHRgyZOw — girl (@Bruh_SheAPoodle) February 24, 2019