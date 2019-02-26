Toggle Menu
Girl receiving chemo asks for affordable wig for graduation, what happens next will melt your heart

As many reacted to her message with positivity and offered her a few names of professional stylists, one stylist from Mason, Ohio went above and beyond not only to give her a good deal on the wig but said would fly to Orlondo to style her!

The 24-year-old patient was overjoyed with the sudden act of kindness by the stranger.

A hairstylist is winning hearts online for helping a young student with her look for her convocation ceremony. The 24-year-old student, Taleah Javon from Austin who will graduate in March with BSc in Psychology, wanted to look great on the graduation day. However, owing to the chemotherapy received for treating her illnesses, her hair started to fall off and she was looking for a stylist to help her with an affordable wig.

Javon (Leah on Twitter) wrote, “Please RT. I’m going through chemo & my hair has been falling out like crazy 💔 I graduate next month (I go to school online) & the ceremony is in Orlando, I need a lace front wig installed to look as natural as possible. Any affordable stylists available on March 22nd? ❤️”

Javon, who suffers from Sickle Cell Disease and Lupus, attends online school but wanted to have a special look for the important day in her life.

As many reacted to her message with positivity and offered her a few names of professional stylists, one stylist from Mason, Ohio went above and beyond not only to give her a good deal on the wig but said would fly to Orlondo to style her! “Check your dm love, I just booked my flight to Orlando & I’m coming to slay you for FREE! See you soon 💕,” wrote Twitter user @Imaslayyobae of Jazminne Officially Laced.

While Javon was overjoyed with her response, others on the microblogging site praised the stylist for her sweet act of kindness to a stranger.

