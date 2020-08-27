Girl makes PowerPoint presentation to get cat, netizens ask parents to give in

People on Twitterverse loved the little girl's presentation and urged her father to get her a pet. (chrisdoyle/Twitter, Pixabay)

A Canadian girl’s presentation on why she should get a cat is being widely shared on social media and netizens are convinced her parents should get her one.

Toronto resident Christopher Doyle, @chrisdoyle on Twitter, tweeted a presentation that his daughter had created to argue why she deserves to get a cat.

Among her arguments included that “having pets can lower stress level and make your happier”. In a slide titled “Pros of getting a Cat”, the girl argued that “since it’s a cat, you don’t have to take it outside everyday for walks”. She also promised to clean the “litter box” and be responsible for the care of the pet.

The girl said she has researched about getting a cat for the past five years and vowed to never “slack off” on her duties.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

In the presentation, the girl argued that her father had promised her a hamster five years ago, but failed to keep his word. Doyle admitted he assumed she had forgotten about it.

Despite the strong arguments by his daughter, Doyle said he is hesitant about adopting a cat since his wife is allergic to them. He also said that his daughter wanted to adopt a black cat since they are often the most neglected due to the superstitions regarding them.

People on social media were very impressed by the girl’s presentation and some even suggested breeds the man could adopt so that his wife wouldn’t be affected. Even the official handle of the Microsoft store weighed in to say they were “convinced” by the girl’s presentation. Here are some of the reactions:

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

My poor parents sat through SO MANY of my pre-PowerPoint, poster board “business presentations” like this Personally I was sold on “A cat oh yeah yeah” https://t.co/4gOnlXIsQy — Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 26, 2020

Thank goodness I’m not in any design field. The children out here are creating professional looking PowerPoints and I can barely ensure the correct photo is posted to Twitter. https://t.co/ihqyYQsQys — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 26, 2020

Someone hire this child already (and get her a cat or 3). She argues like a lawyer and presents like a marketer. She’ll probably end up ruling her country one day https://t.co/I0KUxNVSDT — Julia (@JuliaLynneS) August 26, 2020

Succint and persuasive. If only all decks I see could be that convincing. I vote YES! — Scott Moore (@MooreScottmoore) August 25, 2020

Proof that 4 slides is more than enough to sell in anything! https://t.co/Dz1iH1dCaB — Shem Hunter (@shhhem) August 26, 2020

Honestly, if she can make a PowerPoint, she can take care of a cat! She will have spreadsheets showing when vaccinations and flea treatments are due. This is a responsible pet owner if I ever saw one. https://t.co/iXgqFSew0y — Dina James (@dinajames) August 25, 2020

From someone who asked her parents for kittens for 10 years+, please get her TWO! 😂😂 Here are my parents with the kittens they never wanted pic.twitter.com/8F0HPyssMh — Georgina Grogan♿ (@GeorginaGrogan_) August 26, 2020

Plus, cats are great for teaching diversity. Black cats are always the last to be adopted because they’re considered unlucky. When she goes back to school, she can help teach her classmates about how that’s not true and that they are easy to photograph! Observe: pic.twitter.com/VRKcr6CnEg — Jennifer Layn (@psychoinsomniat) August 25, 2020

Cats are the best (we have a black one too – just didn’t show up for the photo shoot). Just think. You can participate with cute cat pics like the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/zJMXI3iIJY — Jewel O’Wisdom🇨🇦 (@JewelOWisdom) August 26, 2020

We decided to get a kitten when the pandemic hit. I think pets are the new vacation. Ours is hypoallergenic and doesn’t shed. Yes, there are such cats out there! Please get her one! This is our kitten Kimchee when we got him and what he looks like now. pic.twitter.com/0sWixahMms — Salma Rehman-Kotschorek🇨🇦😷 (@Salma_RK3) August 26, 2020

Rewrite hamster history. Get her the cat. Teach her the importance of keeping your word, so that she can keep hers and care for the cat. Look how cute it can be… pic.twitter.com/RA7YsfbQOv — Desert Rose (@DesertRoseC) August 26, 2020

My 10-year-old nephew made a PowerPoint presentation on why they need a dog. Meet Dino! pic.twitter.com/va2whRNwYZ — Amanda Rykoff (@amandarykoff) August 26, 2020

4 succinct slides, continues to make the ask, 5 years of thorough research – SOLD pic.twitter.com/ASJ15lvIAe — Justin Vandenberg (@jvberg) August 26, 2020

As a fosterer of more than 10 years experience can I ask you that if you do get a kitten, don’t keep it as a singleton, please, please get two. Contrary to popular belief, cats aren’t loners but social. And they’ll keep each other company when you’re out. — Irina (@Wer_ko_der_ko) August 26, 2020

I came here to see the photo of the cat that you got her, but found nothing. Denying this child a cat is straight up cold-blooded. Do twitter proud. Get that kid a kitter. — clay (@cashlessclay_) August 26, 2020

The father later posted that his daughter was enjoying the support she was getting on Twitter. He even updated his Twitter bio to say: “Looking for a cat for my daughter…”

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Many have tweeted to Doyle to get her a cat and share pictures of the “new family member soon”.

