GirlDad trends on social media as fathers pose with daughters in tribute to Kobe Bryant

People across the globe participated in a social media trend called #GirlDad to honour Kobe Bryant and Gianna by sharing photos and story of their own. People across the globe participated in a social media trend called #GirlDad to honour Kobe Bryant and Gianna by sharing photos and story of their own.

A journalist’s account of how basketball star Kobe Bryant told her that he was proud to be a ‘girl dad’ sparked a viral trend on social media in which fathers posted photos with their daughters. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

ESPN journalist Elle Duncan spoke on air about an encounter with the LA Lakers’ star during an event two years ago in New York. The journalist said that she was eight months pregnant at the time, prompting Bryant to immediately ask how she was doing.

Duncan said that when she told Bryant that she was having a girl, he had high-fived her, and said “girls are the best.” She then asked Bryant – a father of four daughters – about having more girls.

An emotional Duncan said that he told her “I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.”

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill tweeted the clip of Duncan, and it got over 37 million views. It also prompted fathers to share photos with their daughters and sparked the trending hashtag #GirlDad:

This one damn near broke me pic.twitter.com/hdAwOKBrWl — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 28, 2020

The last time I remember John crying, aside from this week, was when Luna wrapped her little finger around his at the hospital when she was born. There really is something magical about girls and their dads. Thank you, @elleduncanESPN https://t.co/P4VL5Z8dC4 pic.twitter.com/hgWWB0DHcB — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2020

From Instagram to Twitter, here are some photos that emerged as men posted photos with their daughters:

In honor of Kobe and Gianna. Nothing in the world like it. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/rCdBWn8gu4 — TheCoachGieselman (@gieseldiesel) January 30, 2020

Having a daughter is in fact a blessing. I never knew I could love someone so much 💜 #girldad pic.twitter.com/pvBsLQ6WUH — yourgirlsfavoritecapper🧢 (@clearyconfusedd) January 30, 2020

Proud to be a #girldad – plenty of fun moments that I cherish every day. ❤️ Shoutout to @elleduncanESPN for sharing her great Kobe story yesterday to inspire this. pic.twitter.com/ZbBeQNu4WL — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) January 29, 2020

My daughter usually gets in our bed in the AM and hugs mum. Not me. Today, she got in and hugged me. She didn’t let go. We fell back to sleep. When I went to get out of bed, she said ‘stay daddy’. I treasured this morning and will never, ever take it for granted.#GirlDads — Jarrod Walsh (@jarrodwalsh) January 29, 2020

#girldad They are the best part of me, and it’s not close. pic.twitter.com/tJxyeBNbNV — Jeremy Hefner (@jeremy_hefner53) January 29, 2020

#GirlDads How much I love you , words or action will never be enough. I look at you and see perfection through my lens ! pic.twitter.com/ETukeoP97L — Kenny Wayne 🐶 (@kennywayne6god) January 29, 2020

So happy I can say I’m a member of #GirlDads

Their laughs, giggles, and smiles are pure soul food!!! pic.twitter.com/TpSHpba8bC — Jeremy J (@backroadtaker) January 29, 2020

As #girldad is trending in honor of Kobe’s love for his daughters…. heres my daughter Gianna who’s affectionately known as Moana… she is the light of my life….#girldad pic.twitter.com/0AmCLpSGkv — Te Pahau (@Te_Pahau) January 28, 2020

Dad of 5 girls here, this Kobe tragedy hit particularly close to home as I have the privilege of coaching 4 of my 5 this year (youngest not playing… yet). Thank you for your story, and I am praying for Vanessa and her daughters as well as the other victims. #girldad #GirlDads pic.twitter.com/2uSUW8s6Q0 — Mark McLaughlin (@mclaumar) January 28, 2020

Moved by the overwhelming response to the clip, Duncan said that she loved the fact that #girldad was trending.

“So for all those proud fathers who still have their girls to love on can you flood my timeline with pics of you and your flock. Honestly I need it as much as anyone rt now,” she tweeted.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd