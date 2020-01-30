Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
#GirlDad trends on social media as fathers pose with daughters in tribute to Kobe Bryant

After a video of a sports journalist speaking about her meeting with Kobe Bryant went viral, many took to social media to share stories and pictures of fathers with their daughters.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 30, 2020 4:37:53 pm
kobe bryant, kobe bryant death, gianna bryant, girl dad, girl dad kobe bryant, Elle Duncan, Elle Duncan kobe bryant video, viral news, social media trend indian express People across the globe participated in a social media trend called #GirlDad to honour Kobe Bryant and Gianna by sharing photos and story of their own.

A journalist’s account of how basketball star Kobe Bryant told her that he was proud to be a ‘girl dad’ sparked a viral trend on social media in which fathers posted photos with their daughters. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

ESPN journalist Elle Duncan spoke on air about an encounter with the LA Lakers’ star during an event two years ago in New York. The journalist said that she was eight months pregnant at the time, prompting Bryant to immediately ask how she was doing.

Duncan said that when she told Bryant that she was having a girl, he had high-fived her, and said “girls are the best.” She then asked Bryant – a father of four daughters – about having more girls.

An emotional Duncan said that he told her “I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad.”

Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill tweeted the clip of Duncan, and it got over 37 million views. It also prompted fathers to share photos with their daughters and sparked the trending hashtag #GirlDad:

From Instagram to Twitter, here are some photos that emerged as men posted photos with their daughters:

Moved by the overwhelming response to the clip, Duncan said that she loved the fact that #girldad was trending.

“So for all those proud fathers who still have their girls to love on can you flood my timeline with pics of you and your flock. Honestly I need it as much as anyone rt now,” she tweeted.

