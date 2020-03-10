Watch: Giraffe snatches groom’s turban during wedding photoshoot

The couple were at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California when Stanley the giraffe snatched the turban off the groom’s head, not once, but twice. The couple were at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, California when Stanley the giraffe snatched the turban off the groom’s head, not once, but twice.

An unexpected guest photobombed the wedding day photoshoot of a couple in California, leading to some hilarious scenes at the Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu. Not only did the hungry giraffe, named Stanley, interrupt their romantic moment, it also snatched the turban off the groom’s head, not once, but twice.

The incident happened when the bride and groom, donning colourful wedding attires, were trying to get some wedding pictures clicked near the giraffe.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the man can be seen jumping to get hold of the turban before the giraffe can take it away. The video was posted on YouTube by Aperina Studios, who shot the wedding pictures for the couple.

In the video description, they described the experience as interesting and said they had a very creative photoshoot with the couple and with Stanley.

