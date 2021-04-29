‘Scary, but awesome’: A biker’s encounter with a giraffe in South Africa

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2021 1:49:44 pm
A video of a giraffe gingerly approaching two cycling enthusiasts on a forest trail in South Africa is going viral on social media.
In the video shared by Instagram account earth pin, the curious giraffe is seen sniffing one of the riders before walking away.
Take a look at the video here:
Many who came across the video lauded the biker for his presence of mind around the animal. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
