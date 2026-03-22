‘Imagine Trump in this situation’: Why Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s calm response to a viral selfie moment is winning hearts

While smiling during the recording, he says that he would never vote for her party, Fratelli d’Italia, which translates to “Brothers of Italy" (Image source: @nexta_tv/X)

A video of a man taking a selfie with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken over the internet. The clip did not go viral for the selfie itself, but for the conversation between the man and PM Meloni.

Although the interaction in the now-viral video is in Italian, several social media accounts shared an English translation. In the video, the man stops PM Meloni for a selfie. While smiling during the recording, he says that he would never vote for her party, Fratelli d’Italia, which translates to ‘Brothers of Italy’.

As the video progresses, PM Meloni does not lose her cool and instead responds calmly, “That’s democracy. It is perfectly fine.” After the brief interaction, the man greets her and leaves.