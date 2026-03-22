‘Imagine Trump in this situation’: Why Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s calm response to a viral selfie moment is winning hearts

A video of a man taking a selfie with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has taken over the internet. The clip did not go viral for the selfie itself, but for the conversation between the man and PM Meloni.
Although the interaction in the now-viral video is in Italian, several social media accounts shared an English translation. In the video, the man stops PM Meloni for a selfie. While smiling during the recording, he says that he would never vote for her party, Fratelli d’Italia, which translates to ‘Brothers of Italy’.
As the video progresses, PM Meloni does not lose her cool and instead responds calmly, “That’s democracy. It is perfectly fine.” After the brief interaction, the man greets her and leaves.
Watch here:
A man took a selfie with Italian Prime Minister Meloni and immediately said he would never vote for her party
She calmly replied: “That’s democracy — it’s perfectly fine.” pic.twitter.com/OWvbnoMR4Z
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 21, 2026
With over two million views, the video quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of reactions on social media. “A masterclass in handling a critic. Staying calm and reminding people that differing opinions are exactly what makes a democracy work that’s true leadership. Love to see a politician who doesn’t take it personally!” a user wrote.
“And such an attitude is respected. Let’s discuss, even argue, but let’s respect each other, even despite our different political views,” another user commented. “Now, imagine Trump in this situation,” a third user reacted.
“She is 100% correct and she handled it with class,” a fourth user chimed in.