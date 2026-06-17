Giorgia Meloni reveals she quit smoking a month ago during candid G7 exchange

While G7 leaders spent much of the summit discussing major global issues such as trade and ongoing conflicts, several off-the-cuff conversations caught on the microphone offered a glimpse into the lighter moments taking place behind the scenes.
One exchange that drew attention revolved around Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni‘s recent decision to quit smoking.
During a coffee break, Meloni remarked, “I had to take three coffees, yes.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded, “This morning? To wake up?” before German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jokingly asked, “And a cigarette?”
Meloni replied, “No, I stopped.” When asked how long it had been, she said, “One month ago,” prompting von der Leyen to respond, “Good.”
Italy Prime Minister Meloni spoke with other leaders about how she quit smoking.
Near the end of the clip, she turns to Japanese PM Takaichi and says, “so you’ve been smoking one of your last cigarettes with me!” pic.twitter.com/uSwVL1w9U6
— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) June 17, 2026
The conversation then turned to European Council President António Costa’s own experience with quitting smoking. Asked by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he had stopped, Costa replied, “2005.”
Starmer followed up, “And that’s it, you never went back?” to which Costa answered, “Never. Twenty-one years ago.”
Meloni added that she had not smoked “since the first of May,” drawing congratulations from several leaders. She celebrated by raising her hands, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney jokingly asked, “Do you have a patch?” and pointed to his arm.
Football also featured in the summit’s informal conversations, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup being jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
During a lunch gathering, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders discussed the tournament. Someone could be heard shouting “Allez les bleus,” while another referred to Paris Saint-Germain’s recent UEFA Champions League triumph.
Starmer, meanwhile, highlighted Cape Verde’s surprising 0-0 draw against reigning world champions Spain, calling it “quite remarkable.”
Meloni also generated buzz for another viral moment involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a widely shared video from the summit, PM Modi appears to mention their social media popularity, prompting Meloni to smile and reply, “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram.”