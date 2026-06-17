Giorgia Meloni reveals she quit smoking a month ago during candid G7 exchange

The candid conversation prompted congratulations from fellow leaders, while a light-hearted joke from Mark Carney drew laughter.

While G7 leaders spent much of the summit discussing major global issues such as trade and ongoing conflicts, several off-the-cuff conversations caught on the microphone offered a glimpse into the lighter moments taking place behind the scenes.

One exchange that drew attention revolved around Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni‘s recent decision to quit smoking.

During a coffee break, Meloni remarked, “I had to take three coffees, yes.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded, “This morning? To wake up?” before German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jokingly asked, “And a cigarette?”

Meloni replied, “No, I stopped.” When asked how long it had been, she said, “One month ago,” prompting von der Leyen to respond, “Good.”