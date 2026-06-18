‘Kids are kids’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s daughter hides from flashing cameras at G7 Summit

During formal interactions and greetings with officials, she was occasionally seen standing behind Meloni (Photo: @RT_com/X)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the G7 Summit alongside her daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, whose presence caught the internet’s attention. The videos circulating showed Giambruno navigating the intense media environment surrounding world leaders, with visibly shy, childlike reactions.

Throughout the ceremony, Giambruno stayed close to her mother as photographers and television crews recorded the arrival of international delegations. In several moments captured by the media, she appeared uncomfortable with the attention and held tightly onto Meloni’s hand.

Several social media users noted that Giambruno avoided direct eye contact with cameras and appeared to keep her distance from the clusters of journalists gathered at the venue. During formal interactions and greetings with officials, she was occasionally seen standing behind Meloni.