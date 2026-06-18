‘Kids are kids’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s daughter hides from flashing cameras at G7 Summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the G7 Summit alongside her daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, whose presence caught the internet’s attention. The videos circulating showed Giambruno navigating the intense media environment surrounding world leaders, with visibly shy, childlike reactions.
Throughout the ceremony, Giambruno stayed close to her mother as photographers and television crews recorded the arrival of international delegations. In several moments captured by the media, she appeared uncomfortable with the attention and held tightly onto Meloni’s hand.
Several social media users noted that Giambruno avoided direct eye contact with cameras and appeared to keep her distance from the clusters of journalists gathered at the venue. During formal interactions and greetings with officials, she was occasionally seen standing behind Meloni.
Watch:
Giorgia Meloni’s daughter steals the spotlight by avoiding it
Italy’s PM’s shy sidekick goes viral for hiding behind her mom as they arrive at the G7 summit in Geneva pic.twitter.com/n8gmg93Cfi
— RT (@RT_com) June 17, 2026
The video amassed over a million views and a deluge of reactions as several users criticised the media for taking her photos and videos. “Kids are kids… leave them to themselves,” a user wrote. “It is too much of the limelight for a small child. God bless!” another user commented.
“Why is baby there? If she absolutely had to come along, mummy should have had a nanny who would have taken baby off flight and away from the business / work arrival protocols,” a third user reacted,
Hosted by France in Évian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17, the G7 Summit brought together leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, India, and the United States, along with representatives from the European Union. The annual gathering serves as a platform for discussions on major global economic, security, and geopolitical issues.