This gigantic super yacht squeezed under a bridge. Watch how it managed the feat

An 80-metre superyacht squeezed under a Dutch bridge while moving along the River Maas of the Netherlands. With merely a few inches of clearance, Galactica, earlier known as Project Cosmos, managed to emerge out without damages, according to CNN.

The first voyage of the gigantic vessel took place earlier this month and the video of it moving beneath the bridge has now surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

As the water level was too high when the vessel was about to pass beneath the bridge, the voyage was halted for a while. After the water level came down, Galactica managed to squeeze underneath the bridge.

“This is standard procedure with luxury yachts of this size when dealing with inland cruising,” said a spokesperson of the shipyard Heesen, where the superyacht was built, told CNN. “Waiting for the tide to fall is just ‘business as usual’,” he added.

The vessel was getting transported from the Heesen shipyard in the southern town of Oss to the North Sea port of Harlingen in the Netherlands.

The crew waited for a “calm day with no wind” for the voyage, which took around four to five days. Galactica arrived in Harlingen safely on January 12 and it will now undergo sea trials and outfitting.