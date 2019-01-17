Toggle Menu
Gigantic spinning ice disc spotted in the middle of river Maine

Gigantic spinning ice disc spotted in the middle of river Maine

A spinning disc of ice, which was spotted in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, has left many stunned after its video was shared on social media. According to The Guardian, the drone footage taken by marketing and communications manager for the city Tina Radel, shows the 100-metre disc spinning in the counter-clockwise direction.

An associate professor of physics at Bowdoin College in Brunswick Mark Battle told Press Herald that he had never seen something like the Westbrook ice disc. He further elaborated that though the disc could have rotated clockwise it is moving counter-clockwise due to the river’s current, the thickness of the ice and the friction caused by the ice grinding against the shoreline.

Watch the video here:

“Honestly, the best part of this ice disk are the ducks taking a ride on it,” tweeted journalist Taylor Gleason along with the video of the disc.

