The story about pig giving birth to human-like baby is a hoax, here’s the truth behind it

“Fake news” was declared the word of the year in 2017 by Collins Dictionary due to its widespread use around the world. It seems the trend of dissemination of fake news has only escalated this year. Recently, photos of a ‘pig-human baby’ went viral, creating a buzz across social media platform. A video and pictures were being circulated widely online with the news that a pig gave birth to a baby that looked like a human being. The unusualness of the news along with the photo made it a classic viral content and people started sharing it even on WhatsApp. Some versions of the fake news claimed that the baby died soon after delivery.

From Kakamega to Muranga in Kenya, the place where the ‘bizarre incident took place’, varied from one post to another. “Residents of Muranga are shocked after a pig delivered a creature that resembles a human being,” read one image circulated online, adding it resembled like a “baby boy”.

However, the truth behind the images and videos is that it is not a living creature but a model made of rubber and silicon by a famous Italian artist Laira Maganuco. And the origin of the images is from his Etsy store. And the video of the baby with an umbilical chord shivering was picked up from his Instagram account.

“This piece a set of silicones, arts and other details in silicone paste is an acetic silicone made in moldable paste through a body and head process. They are super soft platinum silicone,” the description on the Etsy shop clearly stated. The item is currently sold out.

It’s not difficult to trace the origin of such sensualising pictures and a reverse search on Google would lead you to the actual source.

