Watch: Giant python pokes out of shelf in Australia supermarket

In a frightening incident, a shopper at a supermarket was left shocked after she spotted a snake in the store in Sydney, Australia. Helaina Alati, who was checking the spice aisle, was left shocked when she faced the giant python.

A video of the 3-meter- non-venomous diamond python poking its head through a shelf above the spice jars has gone viral on social media.

In an interview with AP, Alati shared how she didn’t notice the snake as it was curled up. “I was in the spice aisle just looking for something to put on my chicken that night so I didn’t initially see it because it was curled up way back behind the little jars of spices,” Alati said Wednesday. “I kind of turned to my right and it poked its head out.”

Fortunately for Alati, who is a trained snake catcher, she knew exactly how to handle the reptile. “Thankfully, I have a background in snakes so I was pretty calm about it. It definitely shocked me a little bit because I wasn’t expecting it,” she told the news website.

The incident was confirmed by the supermarket chain Woolworths in a statement. “Once it was sighted, our team members reacted quickly and calmly to cordon off the area for the safety of customers,” the website reported.

While it is unclear how the snake got inside the supermarket, Alati managed to get a video of the reptile as it extended its body from the shelf. “I said: ‘I’ll go get my snake bag.’ I think they thought I was a bit crazy, to be honest. I don’t think they knew what to say when I said there’s a 10-foot python in your aisle,” she told the news website.

Alati then managed to catch the snake and released it into a nearby woodland.