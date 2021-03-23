Video of Indonesian man ‘bathing’ and ‘fishing’ in giant pothole goes viral, authorities finally repair road

The man said residents cheered for him as he was protesting in a unique manner.

An Indonesian man came up with a unique plan to get potholes fixed in his area. As water collected in a huge pothole in middle of a busy road, he first tried fishing and then taking a bath in the puddle. The video of his shenanigans soon went viral. The authorities were forced to plunge into action and the road repair work has now been started.

In a video, the man identified as Amaq Ohan, was seen taking a bath in the muddy puddle of water on a damaged highway. Using a mug to pour water on himself, he was seen washing soapy lather off his hair. His actions was a spectacle for the local residents and commuters passing by on their vehicles. Before he took a shower, he was also photographed sitting on a chair, casting a fishing rod in the huge pothole, giving another twist to his protest.

Soon, videos and photos captured by onlookers went viral creating a huge buzz online, with residents highlighting how the poor road conditions aggravated daily commute, leading to many accidents in the recent past.

According to local reports, the protest stunt was filmed at a damaged road in Praya City, Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). “This is an action as a form of protest against the damaged road and drainage conditions. Because the puddle and the potholes have claimed many victims,” Ohan, a social activist and volunteer from the Tulus Angen Community was quoted as saying by Antara News.

Rian Mahesa, part of the same organisation who filmed the quirky protest, highlighted the importance of the site of the protest. “It is located in the middle of the city, very close to the magnificent and luxurious buildings in Central Lombok, including the IPDN NTB campus building, the Lombok Tourism Polytechnic Building and the Central Lombok Regent’s Office,” he explained to Detik News.

Both the activist said the road has been damaged for two years now and conditions worsened in the last couple of months. The local residents were glad for their intervention. “The residents were very enthusiastic, even those who gave me an umbrella while fishing,” Ohan told Tribun News.

At last, it looked like the authorities got the message, as the Head of the NTB Province Public Works and Spatial Planning (PUPR) Service told local media they would ‘fix the road’ soon. However, they strongly rejected accusations that they were “too late.”

“There’s no such thing as ‘too late.’ What’s clear is that the government is trying to respond quickly to the people’s aspirations and demands,” the head told members of the press, Coconut reported.